Outside The Confines: Welcome to the Cold Stove

I hope everyone across the Midwest is staying warm and staying safe. And much of the rest of the country as well.
- The Hot Stove has been as cold as the weather outside, but it’s really heating up since the Mets traded outfielder Cooper Hummel to the Giants for cash. Hummel had been designated for assignment. And yes, I was being sarcastic.
- We did have the start of the international signing period on Monday and Jesse Sanchez has who inked the top 50 prospects. As you probably know by now, the Cubs’ signed the 4th-ranked prospect, shortstop Fernando Cruz from the Dominican Republic.
- Bad news as Astros right-hander Kendall Graveman will miss the upcoming season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
- R.J. Anderson gives three reasons why the Giants are moving new free-agent acquisition Jordan Hicks to the starting rotation.
- Michael Baumann evaluates the chances that Hicks will be successful as a starter and how this could start a trend. And he compares Hicks to Arcade Fire, for some reason.
- Ben Lindbergh writes the obituary for the “innings-eater” pitcher. He also does a full post-mortem.
- Mark Bowman answers how likely it is left-hander Max Fried signs an extension with the Braves before he reaches free agency.
- The Braves did sign their team president and general manager Alex Anthopoulos to a new deal that will last until 2031.
- R.J. Anderson ranks the top 20 potential free agents for next winter. He forgot to include Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Josh Hader and Matt Chapman who will still not have signed.
- Dusty Baker has joined the Giants as a special assistant to the front office.
- The Marlins have hired Rachel Balkovic as their new director of player development.
- The Nationals have hired the recently-retired Sean Doolittle as a “pitching strategist.” It seems like that’s a fancy term for taking the data from the front office and explaining it to the pitchers in a way that they can understand.
- Mike DiGiovanna explains how the Dodgers are so good at getting the best out of their pitchers.
- Davy Andrews examines why Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase’s results in 2023 fell off from his 2022 totals.
- Seven teams poised to improve their win-loss record in 2023.
- Jessica Camerato reports on how Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray is encouraging the next generation of young Black baseball players.
- Baseball Prospectus released their Top 101 prospect list for 2024. (Free reg. req.) There are nine Cubs among their Top 101 prospects.
- Tyler Kepner has a look at the career of left-handed reliever Billy Wagner (The Athletic sub. req.) as he waits to find out if he has been elected to Cooperstown. I had no idea that Billy Wagner is actually right-handed and learned to throw left-handed as a kid after an injury to his right arm. He still does everything other than throw right handed.
- Barry M. Bloom reports that the Hall of Fame has been suffering from low attendance over the past few years, which has led to some financial issues.
- Do-Hyoung Park has the story of how two Korean baseball rivals, Jung Ho Lee and Woo-Suk Go, became family when Go married Lee’s sister. And now they are rivals again with Lee having signed with the Giants and Go with the Padres.
- Michael Clair has the story of how one man is determined to make baseball more popular in Germany by starting the “Fanclub Baseball Deutschland.” He’s gotten lots of attention (and new fans!) with traditional baseball promotions like bobblehead giveaways and a cute fox mascot.
- And finally, it’s only appropriate to end today with Matt Monagan’s story on the coldest baseball games ever played. These were games played by whalers in the 1890s stranded in the Yukon over the winter playing games in fifty degree below zero temperatures.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
