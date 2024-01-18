Cub Tracks’ looking forward

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
Marcus Stroman thanks Chicago & Cubs fans via IG story: pic.twitter.com/QgUxQw8DgJ— Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) January 16, 2024
In ex-Cubs news, Adrian Cardenas won an award at the Coconut Grove film festival over the weekend. I had a great meal with him a couple weeks ago in the Grove. Fascinating post-baseball career. pic.twitter.com/TxQkvud8oJ— jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) January 16, 2024
On a new Cubs Talk Podcast, @maddie_m_lee joins @JamesNeveau, @leilarahimi and Peter Marzano to discuss Cody Bellinger's future, Shota Imanaga's pitch arsenal and more!— Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) January 17, 2024
#cubs prospect heavyweights at Sloan today: @JamesTriantos #PCA Matt Shaw @owen_caissie pic.twitter.com/eeD8hN44nU— John Antonoff (@baseballinfocus) January 17, 2024
Pete Crow-Armstrong and @BrennenDavis__ getting in some hitting work with coach @Dustin_Kelly6. @Cubs #Cubs #CubsProspects pic.twitter.com/R7yommqB7B— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 17, 2024
- 670 the Score*: New Cubs manager Craig Counsell: ‘I want expectations, our players want expectations, that’s why we’re here’. “We want that. And if you don’t want that, we’re in the wrong place.”
- Bruce Levine (670 the Score*): Adding to their bullpen remains an ‘area of focus’ for the Cubs. “... the bullpen performances are the most volatile on the baseball field.” MLB Trade Rumors says. Cubbies Crib adds on. Ryan Taylor has thoughts.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Layering up for Chicago’s polar vortex while thinking warm thoughts about spring training. “.... count your blessings if you don’t have to work outdoors.”
- Bernie Pleskoff (Forbes*): MLB Scouting Report: Chicago Cubs’ Michael Busch. “The Chicago Cubs may have found their new first baseman.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Matt Shaw focused on 3B, Cubs filling prospect rankings. “I’ve actually taken probably 99 percent of my reps at third,” Shaw told the audience at Cubs Convention. Sahadev Sharma has thoughts {$}.
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): The latest on Cody Bellinger: Here’s what we know about his ongoing free agency. “Bellinger’s market has undeniably shrunk...”
- Kyle Williams (Chicago Sun-Times*): ‘I can’t really dwell on the past’: Cubs prospect Brennen Davis hopes to put injury setbacks behind him. “I’m super ready for a fresh start, and 2024 is going to be a big year for me,” Davis said.
- Todd Johnson (North Side Bound*): Another day, another top prospect post – Baseball America puts 5 Cubs in the Top 50. “PCA got the collection going at 18 followed by Cade Horton at 24. Matt Shaw came in at 31 while Matt Busch was at 43 and Owen Caissie was the caboose at 47.” Brett Taylor has more.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Chicago Cubs are trying to build off Marquee Sports’ direct-to-consumer option — and sportsbook is still waiting for license approval. “The regional sports network model is being tested in Major League Baseball.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Mallory Swanson signs record contract to stay with Chicago Red Stars and become the NWSL’s highest-paid player. “It’s a great honor and I’m super, super thankful and blessed that Chicago and the ownership group and the front office see me as that and they support me,” Swanson said.
