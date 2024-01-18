Cub Tracks’ looking forward

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

Nothing to say that hasn’t been said already. We have a full boat below, and the articles and podcasts and whatnot can speak for themselves.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Marcus Stroman thanks Chicago & Cubs fans via IG story: pic.twitter.com/QgUxQw8DgJ — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) January 16, 2024

In ex-Cubs news, Adrian Cardenas won an award at the Coconut Grove film festival over the weekend. I had a great meal with him a couple weeks ago in the Grove. Fascinating post-baseball career. pic.twitter.com/TxQkvud8oJ — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) January 16, 2024

On a new Cubs Talk Podcast, @maddie_m_lee joins @JamesNeveau, @leilarahimi and Peter Marzano to discuss Cody Bellinger's future, Shota Imanaga's pitch arsenal and more!



Full episode

: https://t.co/SIv4bzsvK1 pic.twitter.com/tqj4xW4Diz — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) January 17, 2024

Food for Thought:

The Oxygen Bottleneck: Astronomers Find Huge New Problem For Alien Civilizationshttps://t.co/gnLr4fW4SD — IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 16, 2024

Why Did “Steam” Appear Over the Chicago River In Freezing Temperatures?https://t.co/fU8gcZggyf — IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 16, 2024

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.