The Daily Belli watch: 36 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

Since we still don’t have any Cody Bellinger news, I thought for today’s Daily Belli I’d present to you a highlight reel of some of his best plays, both offensively and defensively, as a Cub during the 2023 season.

Unfortunately, Bellinger missed 26 games after this with a knee injury. Fortunately, he came back strong and wound up as National League Player of the Month for July.

Unfortunately, the Cubs still lost that game 6-5.

July 14: Homers twice vs. the Red Sox at Wrigley Field [VIDEO]

... in another losing effort, 8-3.

Interview after the game [VIDEO]

Now, let’s envision Cody doing that for several more seasons in Cubs blue pinstripes, or the blue or gray road jersey. Get him signed, Jed.

Speaking of jerseys, there was a bit of discussion in yesterday’s installment regarding which current player’s jersey you would buy if you could get only one. Unfortunately, Bellinger isn’t included because he isn’t a current Cub, but... hopefully he will be again soon.