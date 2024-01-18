 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Belli watch: 36 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

Let’s remember some great Belli games!

By Al Yellon
Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

Since we still don’t have any Cody Bellinger news, I thought for today’s Daily Belli I’d present to you a highlight reel of some of his best plays, both offensively and defensively, as a Cub during the 2023 season.

April 15: Steals a home run from Jason Heyward at Dodger Stadium [VIDEO]

April 22: Another theft from Heyward, nice running catch at Wrigley [VIDEO]

May 15: Makes a fantastic catch in Houston, injures his knee [VIDEO]

Unfortunately, Bellinger missed 26 games after this with a knee injury. Fortunately, he came back strong and wound up as National League Player of the Month for July.

July 6: Goes 4-for-4 and homers against the Brewers in Milwaukee [VIDEO]

Unfortunately, the Cubs still lost that game 6-5.

July 14: Homers twice vs. the Red Sox at Wrigley Field [VIDEO]

... in another losing effort, 8-3.

July 21: Three hits, including a two-run homer, to help defeat the Cardinals [VIDEO]

Interview after the game [VIDEO]

July 27: Turns an amazing double play against the Cardinals [VIDEO]

August 11: Terrific sliding stop against the Blue Jays in Toronto [VIDEO]

August 19: Homers twice in 6-4 win over the Royals at Wrigley Field [VIDEO]

August 27: 3-for-5, two doubles, a stolen base, five RBI vs. Pirates [VIDEO]

Now, let’s envision Cody doing that for several more seasons in Cubs blue pinstripes, or the blue or gray road jersey. Get him signed, Jed.

Speaking of jerseys, there was a bit of discussion in yesterday’s installment regarding which current player’s jersey you would buy if you could get only one. Unfortunately, Bellinger isn’t included because he isn’t a current Cub, but... hopefully he will be again soon.

Poll

If you could buy only one current Cub player’s jersey, who would it be?

view results
  • 0%
    Adbert Alzolay
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Miguel Amaya
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Javier Assad
    (3 votes)
  • 7%
    Pete Crow-Armstrong
    (24 votes)
  • 0%
    Yan Gomes
    (2 votes)
  • 3%
    Ian Happ
    (11 votes)
  • 20%
    Kyle Hendricks
    (66 votes)
  • 24%
    Nico Hoerner
    (79 votes)
  • 4%
    Shōta Imanaga
    (15 votes)
  • 9%
    Justin Steele
    (30 votes)
  • 6%
    Seiya Suzuki
    (21 votes)
  • 3%
    Mike Tauchman
    (11 votes)
  • 1%
    Patrick Wisdom
    (5 votes)
  • 9%
    Someone else (leave in comments)
    (32 votes)
  • 7%
    Dansby Swanson
    (25 votes)
326 votes total Vote Now

