The Daily Belli watch: 36 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

Since we still don’t have any Cody Bellinger news, I thought for today’s Daily Belli I’d present to you a highlight reel of some of his best plays, both offensively and defensively, as a Cub during the 2023 season.
April 15: Steals a home run from Jason Heyward at Dodger Stadium [VIDEO]
April 22: Another theft from Heyward, nice running catch at Wrigley [VIDEO]
May 15: Makes a fantastic catch in Houston, injures his knee [VIDEO]
Unfortunately, Bellinger missed 26 games after this with a knee injury. Fortunately, he came back strong and wound up as National League Player of the Month for July.
July 6: Goes 4-for-4 and homers against the Brewers in Milwaukee [VIDEO]
Unfortunately, the Cubs still lost that game 6-5.
July 14: Homers twice vs. the Red Sox at Wrigley Field [VIDEO]
... in another losing effort, 8-3.
July 21: Three hits, including a two-run homer, to help defeat the Cardinals [VIDEO]
Interview after the game [VIDEO]
July 27: Turns an amazing double play against the Cardinals [VIDEO]
August 11: Terrific sliding stop against the Blue Jays in Toronto [VIDEO]
August 19: Homers twice in 6-4 win over the Royals at Wrigley Field [VIDEO]
August 27: 3-for-5, two doubles, a stolen base, five RBI vs. Pirates [VIDEO]
Now, let’s envision Cody doing that for several more seasons in Cubs blue pinstripes, or the blue or gray road jersey. Get him signed, Jed.
Speaking of jerseys, there was a bit of discussion in yesterday’s installment regarding which current player’s jersey you would buy if you could get only one. Unfortunately, Bellinger isn’t included because he isn’t a current Cub, but... hopefully he will be again soon.
Poll
If you could buy only one current Cub player’s jersey, who would it be?
-
0%
Adbert Alzolay
-
0%
Miguel Amaya
-
0%
Javier Assad
-
7%
Pete Crow-Armstrong
-
0%
Yan Gomes
-
3%
Ian Happ
-
20%
Kyle Hendricks
-
24%
Nico Hoerner
-
4%
Shōta Imanaga
-
9%
Justin Steele
-
6%
Seiya Suzuki
-
3%
Mike Tauchman
-
1%
Patrick Wisdom
-
9%
Someone else (leave in comments)
-
7%
Dansby Swanson
Loading comments...