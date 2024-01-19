Outside The Confines: A new Chicago stadium?

It feels like every few week we’re discussing a new baseball stadium. We’ve heard discussion (obviously) about the A’s, who are taking it to the extreme and building their new stadium in a totally different state, but also the Rays, Brewers, and Royals have all been mentioning plans to explore or develop new stadiums.

The newest team in that conversation is the Chicago White Sox, who may be looking to make a move from Chicago’s south side to the South Loop. The move would certainly be a divisive one among Chicago natives, but in terms of a tourism destination, it would be hard to beat the proposed area.

That said we’re a long way off from this being a sure thing, but it’s certainly one to keep on the radar.

Admittedly, though... this would be a killer view...

This location of a possible new #WhiteSox ballpark (which they are in talks about) would instantly make it one of the best views in baseball… pic.twitter.com/4g1wbI03TF — MLB Cathedrals (@MLBcathedrals) January 18, 2024

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

The following are the only five MLB teams’ broadcasts that will be available on Amazon Prime: Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Rays, and Brewers. — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) January 17, 2024

Hall of Famer Bill McGowan, an exceptionally accurate umpire, was born on this date in 1896. The Wilmington, Del., native officiated eight World Series, once went 16 years without missing an inning and earned the praise of fellow Hall of Famers including Ted Williams. pic.twitter.com/vV0Q0zmHn9 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 18, 2024

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.