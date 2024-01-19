Outside The Confines: A new Chicago stadium?

It feels like every few week we’re discussing a new baseball stadium. We’ve heard discussion (obviously) about the A’s, who are taking it to the extreme and building their new stadium in a totally different state, but also the Rays, Brewers, and Royals have all been mentioning plans to explore or develop new stadiums.
The newest team in that conversation is the Chicago White Sox, who may be looking to make a move from Chicago’s south side to the South Loop. The move would certainly be a divisive one among Chicago natives, but in terms of a tourism destination, it would be hard to beat the proposed area.
That said we’re a long way off from this being a sure thing, but it’s certainly one to keep on the radar.
Admittedly, though... this would be a killer view...
This location of a possible new #WhiteSox ballpark (which they are in talks about) would instantly make it one of the best views in baseball… pic.twitter.com/4g1wbI03TF— MLB Cathedrals (@MLBcathedrals) January 18, 2024
Now on to the rest of today’s links!
- Chris Gilligan wonders what happened to all the 6 WAR players in 2023.
- Michael Baumann thinks the new version of Vlad Guerrero Jr. is holding himself back.
- Paul Casella looks at the milestones Mike Trout could reach this season.
- Tyler Kepner shares the story of Jim Palmer who alleges he was fleeced by a hairstylist who befriended his family. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- The Mets are poised to honor two of their greats. (AP)
- Brent Maguire has some suggestions of free agent pitchers who could be a great deal.
- Who are the top 10 first basement right now? (MLB)
- Stephen J. Nesbitt looks at the almost-trade that would have seriously changed Todd Helton’s career. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Marcus Stroman says he has worked out his issues with Brian Cashman. (AP)
- Very curious what this means in terms of blackouts...
The following are the only five MLB teams’ broadcasts that will be available on Amazon Prime: Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Rays, and Brewers.— Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) January 17, 2024
- Ben Clemens would very much like the Orioles to do something.
- Mark Feinsand tries to predict where the next free agent pitchers will land.
- Tom Verducci tries to break down the mystique of Hall of Fame voting.
- Jayson Stark walks us through his Hall of Fame voting. (The Athletic subscription required)
- Dusty Baker is returning to the Giants in an adviser capacity. (AP)
- Adam Duvall has narrowed his choices down to two teams, according to MLB dot com.
- Alex Rodriguez helps his daughter go grocery shopping for college, like a normal person, reports Ian Casselberry.
- Fernando Rodney is still hoping for an MLB comeback at age 46. Story by Sam Blum. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- The Athletics have been approved to receive revenue sharing. (AP)
- This is what I mean when I say “they don’t make ‘em like they used to.”
Hall of Famer Bill McGowan, an exceptionally accurate umpire, was born on this date in 1896. The Wilmington, Del., native officiated eight World Series, once went 16 years without missing an inning and earned the praise of fellow Hall of Famers including Ted Williams. pic.twitter.com/vV0Q0zmHn9— National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 18, 2024
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
