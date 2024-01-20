Cub Tracks’ end of an era?

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
I know it’s only Cubs-adjacent, but... to nobody’s surprise, SI is laying off most or all of its personnel. It gives me the feels. Definitely mixed emotions. I grew up with the magazine, subbed for many years. But its recent reliance on A.I. to disseminate a tawdry brand of content made this move inevitable, given the benefit of hindsight.
Sports Illustrated staffers received this today. pic.twitter.com/Q0WdVRzuRb— Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 19, 2024
See below for more. It’s really a shame. And those A.I. articles are still clogging my searches. Sidd Finch has a sad. Frank Deford is probably rolling in his grave. Roy Blount Jr. is probably still shy a couple of bricks. Cheryl Tiegs and Kathy Ireland and Elle MacPherson probably miss those salad days. So many iconic images and stories, so much history.
In the meantime, Josh Hader is an Astro for 95 million beans, Marcus Stroman and the Yankees have buried the hatchet, and Cody Bellinger is still unemployed.
As we discussed on the podcast, a high-ranking evaluator believes the Cubs will make the most impactful moves the rest of the off-season. “They are the team to watch,” he said.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) January 18, 2024
I only ask Hayden Wesneski (@HWEZ02) hard-hitting questions. @WatchMarquee #Cubs pic.twitter.com/MZldE9wcHb— Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) January 18, 2024
- Joe Reedy (AP*): Sports Illustrated planning significant layoffs after license to use its brand name was revoked. “Once a weekly publication, SI was reduced to biweekly publishing in 2018 and became a monthly in 2020.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Ben Zobrist explains what made the 2016 Cubs so special. “... Zobrist will go down in Cubs lore forever with the biggest hit in franchise history.” MLB Network looks back.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): High-ranking rival exec believes Cubs will be ‘Super Busy’ rest of winter. “... Hoyer may be able to land a solid player or two without being profligate with ownership’s money.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Philosophy of change: How Cubs’ Shota Imanaga is tackling MLB transition. “Imanaga said his nickname — “The Throwing Philosopher” — came from his commitment to improvement and studying his craft.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Why Kyle Hendricks is looking forward to the next era of Cubs baseball. “I have so much respect and trust in the whole organization from top to bottom,” Hendricks said
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Bolstering Cubs bullpen remains a priority for Jed Hoyer this offseason. “We’re certainly not done with our offseason by any stretch,” Hoyer said. “We still want to add to the bullpen this offseason.”
- Jonathan Mayo (MLB.com*): Two Cubs land on 2024 Top 10 1B Prospects list. Michael Busch and Matt Mervis. Jim Callis has the catchers.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Busch’s role on ‘24 squad a hot topic at Cubs Convention. “Throughout his Minor League career, Busch has logged time at second base (241 games), third base (61), first base (18) and left field (15).”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Chicago Cubs prospect updates: Matt Shaw focusing on 3rd base, while Brennen Davis is ‘super ready for a fresh start’. “... Shaw understands the value in defensive versatility.”
- Jeff Agrest (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes tops 4th annual Chicago sports-media power rankings. “More than 100 names were considered.”
- Alex Cook (FStoppers*): Appellate Court sides with photographer suing Chicago Cubs. “This decision regards a lawsuit filed by Charles Arbogast, an Associated Press photographer who suffered injuries at Wrigley Field.”
- John Casey (The Advocate*): 97-year-old lesbian baller Maybelle Blair on heaven, progress, and the Cubs. “Blair has led an exceptional life, dating back to her days rooting for her beloved Cubs.”
