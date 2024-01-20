Cub Tracks’ end of an era?

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

I know it’s only Cubs-adjacent, but... to nobody’s surprise, SI is laying off most or all of its personnel. It gives me the feels. Definitely mixed emotions. I grew up with the magazine, subbed for many years. But its recent reliance on A.I. to disseminate a tawdry brand of content made this move inevitable, given the benefit of hindsight.

Sports Illustrated staffers received this today. pic.twitter.com/Q0WdVRzuRb — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 19, 2024

See below for more. It’s really a shame. And those A.I. articles are still clogging my searches. Sidd Finch has a sad. Frank Deford is probably rolling in his grave. Roy Blount Jr. is probably still shy a couple of bricks. Cheryl Tiegs and Kathy Ireland and Elle MacPherson probably miss those salad days. So many iconic images and stories, so much history.

In the meantime, Josh Hader is an Astro for 95 million beans, Marcus Stroman and the Yankees have buried the hatchet, and Cody Bellinger is still unemployed.

As we discussed on the podcast, a high-ranking evaluator believes the Cubs will make the most impactful moves the rest of the off-season. “They are the team to watch,” he said. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) January 18, 2024

10,000-Year-Old Chewing Gum Reveals Stone Age Diet And Poor Oral Healthhttps://t.co/xl9YGA1T0s — IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 19, 2024

Which way is "up" in this hypnotic animated version of M.C. Escher's "Relativity"?



: pixel8studiopic.twitter.com/848gZchb64 — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) January 19, 2024

Physicist demonstrates Newton's First Law of Motion, inertia, using a potato pic.twitter.com/Sm7Ahyr91z — Science (@ScienceGuys_) January 19, 2024

