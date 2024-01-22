Baseball history unpacked, January 22

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1913 - The New York Giants give the Yankees permission to use the Polo Grounds for this season only, as the lease on the Hilltop grounds has expired. The team will no longer be known as the “Highlanders” as a result of the move and will remain as a tenant through 1922. (2)
- 1929 -The New York Yankees announce they will put numbers on the backs of their uniforms, becoming the first baseball team to start continuous use of the numbers. The first numbers are based on positions in the batting order; thus, Babe Ruth will wear number 3 and Lou Gehrig number 4. In a few weeks, the Cleveland Indians announce that they, too, will put numbers on the uniforms. By 1931, all American League teams will use them. It will be 1932 before all National League players are numbered. (1,2)
- 1988 - As a result of the Players Association’s 1985 collusion suit against the owners, arbitrator Thomas Roberts declares seven players no-risk free agents until March 1st, giving them a chance to sign with other clubs despite already having contracts. The seven are Juan Beniquez, Tom Brookens, Kirk Gibson, Carlton Fisk, Donnie Moore, Joe Niekro and Butch Wynegar. Gibson will jump to the Dodgers and become the National League MVP and a World Series hero to boot. (1,2)
- 2001 - World Series standout Tommie Agee dies of a cardiac arrest in Manhattan at the age of 58. As the Mets’ center fielder, the 1966 American League Rookie of the Year made two memorable catches (saving possibly five runs) and hit a home run in a 5-0 Game 3 victory over the Orioles in the 1969 Fall Classic. (2)
Cubs Birthdays: Jack Littrell, Brian Dayett*, Jimmy Anderson.
Today in History:
- 1371 - King Robert II of Scotland (1371-90) is crowned, becoming the first monarch of the House of Stewart.
- 1857 - National Association of Baseball Players founded in New York.
- 1879 - James Shields (D) elected US senator from Missouri after previously serving as US senator from Illinois & Minnesota.
- 1905 - In St Petersburg, Russia, a large demonstration of workers led by Father Gapon, march to the Winter Palace with a petition to the Tsar; troops fire on protesters in what becomes known as ‘Bloody Sunday’.
- 1968 - Apollo Lunar Module is launched to Moon; unmanned lunar module tests made.
