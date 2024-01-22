 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: How do you spell relief?

Three relievers find new homes. Some teams still have work to do. The Hall of Fame vote will be announced tomorrow. And other news from around MLB.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Good morning. We start out on a bad note today, but things get better after that. Except there are no Cubs trades or signings.

That headline sort of pegs me as being of a certain age, doesn’t it?

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...