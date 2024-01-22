Outside The Confines: How do you spell relief?

Good morning. We start out on a bad note today, but things get better after that. Except there are no Cubs trades or signings.
That headline sort of pegs me as being of a certain age, doesn’t it?
- Jeff Passan and Juan Arturo Recio have obtained the document presented to the judge in the Dominican Republic about the allegations against Rays shortstop Wander Franco. The details of his relationship with a 14-year-old girl are likely to end his baseball career if proven true.
- The Astros are on the board with a five-year, $95 million deal with left-handed closer Josh Hader. Since none of the money is deferred, it is considered the biggest deal ever handed to a relief pitcher.
- Chandler Rome reports that the Astros checked in with current Astros closer Ryan Pressley before completing the deal. (The Athletic sub. req.) The Astros say that Pressley approved, but they did not make him available for interviews at their fan festival over the weekend. Of course, what was he going to say? “No, don’t go out and sign one of the best relievers in baseball because I want to pitch the ninth inning?” Just because he gave approval doesn’t mean he’s happy with it.
- Brian McTaggart looks at what’s next for Pressley now that Hader is with Houston.
- R.J. Anderson has three questions still facing the Astros after the Hader inking.
- Grading Hader’s deal with the Astros. (ESPN+ sub. req.) They gave it a “B.”
- Jack Baer examines how similar long-term deals for relievers have worked out in the past.
- The Angels have signed reliever Robert Stephenson to a three-year, $33 million deal. I know a lot of people wanted the Cubs to sign Stephenson.
- The White Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with former Giants reliever John Brebbia.
- Mark Feinsand looks at the market for the top free agents stands currently.
- Infielder Matt Carpenter returns to the Cardinals on a one-year deal for the major league minimum.
- New Yankee hurler Marcus Stroman said that he and team general manager Brian Cashman put their past feud behind them before his signed with New York.
- Buster Olney looks at how new Yankees outfielder Juan Soto fits into their plans in right field. (ESPN+ sub. req.) Soto has a reputation as a poor fielder, and it’s not unearned. But the Yankees think he can improve.
- Michael Baumann wonders what the Nationals are doing right now other than “nothing.” He evaluates the sad history of the team since they won the World Series in 2019.
- Grant Brisbee grades the Giants offseason. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- One potential upgrade for each team before Spring Training starts.
- Manny Randhawa has some 2023 rookies who could take a step forward in 2024.
- David Adler looks over the some projections for the upcoming season and notes some players whose 2024 outlook caught his eye.
- Brian Murphy has 11 players with a lot to prove in 2024.
- Michael Baumann evaluates where Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is at the moment and how some changes he’s made at the plate have impacted his results for the worse.
- Andrew Simon has some team “league leader droughts” that might end in 2024. For example, no Cub has led the National League in stolen bases since Stan Hack in 1939.
- Davy Andrews examines what it means for a pitcher’s future when he release point drops. It’s not necessarily a bad thing.
- The vacant White Sox TV play-by-play job is down to three candidates: Red Sox radio broadcaster Will Flemming, ESPN 1000’s Connor McKnight and ESPN’s John Schriffen.
- The A’s have looked at Triple-A ballparks in Sacramento and Salt Lake City as a temporary home before a stadium is completed in Las Vegas.
- The results of Hall of Fame voting will be announced on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know. Technically you don’t need to know any of this. But you might want to. Or not. Your call.
- Tyler Kepner speaks with Gary Sheffield as he defends his record ahead of the announcement of the Cooperstown vote. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- And finally, the one player who is practically assured of getting inducted tomorrow is third baseman Adrián Beltré. Matt Monagan talks with umpire Gerry Davis about the funniest moment in Beltré’s career—the day that Davis ejected Beltré for moving the on-deck circle after David told him to get back in it. Davis reacts to those who say he had no sense of humor by saying he thought what Beltré did was hilarious. But he still had to kick him out.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
