Ryne Sandberg has metastatic prostate cancer

Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg helped lead the team to two NL East titles, won the NL MVP Award in 1984, and is one of the most popular Cubs of all time.

Today, there’s rough news to report regarding Ryno:

We're with you, Ryno. pic.twitter.com/JmJLoXTTl1 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 22, 2024

I don’t have any details beyond what’s reported here on the Hall of Fame’s Twitter page. Of course, I send out my very best to Ryne Sandberg and his family and hope for a quick recovery, and hope he’ll be well enough to appear at Wrigley Field soon — and especially for the dedication of the statue to him that will be unveiled on the 40th anniversary of the famous “Sandberg Game” on June 23.

Get well soon, Ryno, We’re all pulling for you.