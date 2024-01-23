 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Belli watch: 31 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

The days keep going by, and still no Cody Bellinger signing.

By Al Yellon
Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

One month from today, Friday, February 23, the Cubs will take the field at Sloan Park for their Spring Training opener against the White Sox.

Granted, the Cubs lineup that afternoon won’t resemble the lineup that will take the field March 28 in Arlington, Texas for the season opener against the defending World Series champion Rangers.

But I do hope that February 23 lineup includes Cody Bellinger, who almost certainly would appear in a home spring game, even if only for a few innings, presuming he’s signed by then.

Can you tell I’m running out of material here? Mostly, these daily posts serve as a sort of open thread to discuss Cubs and baseball topics that are on your mind.

For that, in case you missed them, two (fairly) major free agents signed contracts Monday:

I suppose the Cubs could have taken a chance on Chapman — but who knows, they could still wind up with him in a deadline deal. The Pirates likely signed Chapman in order to flip him at the trade deadline if they’re out of contention. And that way, the Cubs wouldn’t have to pay all of Chapman’s contract.

Here’s another interesting baseball idea for you to ruminate about on Hall of Fame election results day. The “Poz” referred to is longtime sportswriter Joe Posnanski:

Personally, I like this idea a lot. Have at it.

