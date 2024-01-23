Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton elected to Hall of Fame

Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton will lead the 2024 Hall of Fame class to be inducted in Cooperstown later this year.

Beltre put together a great hitting career with 3,166 hits and 477 home runs, winning five Gold Gloves in a 21-year career with the Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox and Rangers. He received 95.1 percent of the vote.

Mauer played his entire career with his hometown Twins, winning the AL MVP Award in 2009 when he hit .365/.444/.587. He won three Gold Gloves as a catcher in a 15-year career. He received 76.1 percent of the vote.

Both Beltre and Mauer were elected on their first year on the ballot.

Helton played his entire 17-year career wearing No. 17 for the Colorado Rockies. Overall he batted .316/.414/.539 with 369 home runs, and also won three Gold Gloves, helping lead the Rockies to the World Series in 2007. He received 79.7 percent of the vote.

These men will join Jim Leyland, who was elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era committee of the Hall of Fame last December, at the induction ceremony in Cooperstown Sunday, July 21.

Congratulations to Beltre, Mauer and Helton, as well as Leyland. It should be a festive party in upstate New York this summer.

Just missing election, on his ninth year on the ballot, was Billy Wagner, who received 73.8 percent of the vote, missing by five votes. He’ll have one more chance next year.

Gary Sheffield, in his final year on the ballot, received 63.9 percent of the vote and will likely be considered by an Era Committee sometime in the future.

The following players received less than five percent of the vote and will be dropped from BBWAA consideration in future years: Jose Bautista, Victor Martinez, Bartolo Colon, Matt Holliday, Adrian Gonzalez, Brandon Phillips, Jose Reyes and James Shields.

There will be 14 holdovers from this ballot for 2025, when Ichiro Suzuki will make his first appearance on a Hall ballot: Wagner, Andruw Jones, Carlos Beltran, Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, Chase Utley, Omar Vizquel, Bobby Abreu, Jimmy Rollins, Andy Pettitte, Mark Buehrle, Francisco Rodriguez, Torii Hunter and David Wright.

Here’s the full voting table for 2024.

One thing is for sure. The Hall needs to invite Elvis Andrus to attend Beltre’s ceremony for some ceremonial head touching: