The Daily Belli watch: 30 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

Today’s Daily Belli comes courtesy of BCB’er skmd, who posted this comment in yesterday’s installment.

With all apologies to Samuel Beckett.

FIRST CUBS FAN: Charming spot. (He turns, advances to front, halts facing auditorium.) Inspiring prospects. (He turns to Second Cubs Fan.) Let’s go.

SECOND CUBS FAN: We can’t.

FIRST CUBS FAN: Why not?

SECOND CUBS FAN: We’re waiting for Bellinger.

FIRST CUBS FAN: (despairingly). Ah! (Pause.) You’re sure it was here?

SECOND CUBS FAN: What?

FIRST CUBS FAN: That we were to wait.

SECOND CUBS FAN: He said by the ivy. (They look at the ivy.) Do you see any others?

FIRST CUBS FAN: What is it?

SECOND CUBS FAN: I don’t know. Ivy, I think.

FIRST CUBS FAN: Where are the leaves?

SECOND CUBS FAN: It must be dead.

FIRST CUBS FAN: No more leaves.

SECOND CUBS FAN: Or perhaps it’s not the season.

FIRST CUBS FAN: Looks to me more like Busch.

SECOND CUBS FAN: PCA.

FIRST CUBS FAN: Busch.

SECOND CUBS FAN: P—. What are you insinuating? That we’ve come to the wrong place?

FIRST CUBS FAN: Bellinger should be here.

SECOND CUBS FAN: He didn’t say for sure he’d come.

FIRST CUBS FAN: And if he doesn’t come?

SECOND CUBS FAN: We’ll come back tomorrow.

FIRST CUBS FAN: And then the day after tomorrow.

SECOND CUBS FAN: Possibly.

FIRST CUBS FAN: And so on.