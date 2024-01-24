Baseball history unpacked, January 24

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs Birthdays: Bunk Congalton, Cliff Heathcote, John Briggs, Ron Dunn, Tim Stoddard, José Quintana*.

Today in History:

41 - Claudius succeeds his nephew Caligula as Roman Emperor after the latter’s assassination by officers of the Praetorian Guard.

- Claudius succeeds his nephew Caligula as Roman Emperor after the latter’s assassination by officers of the Praetorian Guard. 1616 - Dutch mariners Jacob Le Maire and Willem Schouten are the first Europeans to discover Le Maire Strait, Tierra del Fuego - go on to round Cape Horn.

- Dutch mariners Jacob Le Maire and Willem Schouten are the first Europeans to discover Le Maire Strait, Tierra del Fuego - go on to round Cape Horn. 1722 - Tsar Peter the Great begins civil system.

- Tsar Peter the Great begins civil system. 1848 - James Marshall finds gold in Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, California.

- James Marshall finds gold in Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, California. 1899 - Rubber heel for boots or shoes patented by American Humphrey O’Sullivan.

- Rubber heel for boots or shoes patented by American Humphrey O’Sullivan. 1935 - First canned beer, “Krueger’s Cream Ale,” is sold by American company Krueger Brewing Co.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.

Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.

And everything is subject to editorial oui.

Thanks for reading.