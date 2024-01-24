Outside The Confines: Heading to the Hall

Well friends the moment has arrived, the official votes have been tallied, and your new class of Hall of Fame inductees has been selected. The 2024 inductee class is a pretty good one this year as one long-lingering hopeful and two first-ballot contenders will be headed to Cooperstown.

Rockies legend Todd Helton will be inducted at last, and in their first year on the ballot, multi-team icon Adrian Beltre (he’ll always be a Ranger to me) and legendary Twins catcher Joe Mauer will be inducted as well. Considering how often players languish for years on the list before getting in, two first-ballot Hall of Famers in the same class is very impressive. Below, we’ve included the moment they all found out, and in today’s links will be plenty of discussion about the Hall.

Here’s a look at the breakdown of voting (you’ll see it was awfully close for Billy Wagner):

Three new shrines in Cooperstown pic.twitter.com/oRszIpcb2V — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 23, 2024

Here’s how Beltre and Helton reacted:

The moment Adrián Beltré got the call. pic.twitter.com/oI8xgYnjGx — MLB (@MLB) January 23, 2024

Finding out you just made the Hall of Fame >>>



Congrats, Todd Helton! pic.twitter.com/7PzNnAyflQ — MLB (@MLB) January 24, 2024

This legit made me cry, I’m not going to lie.

A moment we’ll remember forever pic.twitter.com/y7WIqhZUGi — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 24, 2024

Now onto the rest of today’s links!

Poz has a brilliant suggestion: pic.twitter.com/4GXF6oa7Bi — Tangotiger (@tangotiger) January 22, 2024

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.