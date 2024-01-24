 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Heading to the Hall

As a Todd Helton and Joe Mauer apologist, I’m thrilled.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

91st MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Well friends the moment has arrived, the official votes have been tallied, and your new class of Hall of Fame inductees has been selected. The 2024 inductee class is a pretty good one this year as one long-lingering hopeful and two first-ballot contenders will be headed to Cooperstown.

Rockies legend Todd Helton will be inducted at last, and in their first year on the ballot, multi-team icon Adrian Beltre (he’ll always be a Ranger to me) and legendary Twins catcher Joe Mauer will be inducted as well. Considering how often players languish for years on the list before getting in, two first-ballot Hall of Famers in the same class is very impressive. Below, we’ve included the moment they all found out, and in today’s links will be plenty of discussion about the Hall.

Here’s a look at the breakdown of voting (you’ll see it was awfully close for Billy Wagner):

Here’s how Beltre and Helton reacted:

This legit made me cry, I’m not going to lie.

Now onto the rest of today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...