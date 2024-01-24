BCB After Dark: Did the Cubs drop the ball with Hoskins?

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the grooviest get-together for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Please come on in out of the cold. There’s a private party this evening and you are on the guest list. Let us take your coat for you. Grab any available table. Bring your own beverage.

BCB After Dark is the place for you to talk baseball, music, movies, or anything else you need to get off your chest, as long as it is within the rules of the site. The late-nighters are encouraged to get the party started, but everyone else is invited to join in as you wake up the next morning and into the afternoon.

I had some technical (if you consider a brain freeze to be technical) issues last night, but I did manage to ask you for your vote on two Hall of Fame candidates who are right on the edge: Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield. In the end, both fell short of getting the 75 percent necessary to be elected today, but I suspect that Wagner goes in next year and the Veterans Committee eventually gets around to electing Sheffield.

But as far as your voting goes, an equal number of you, 28 percent, would have voted for both candidates or neither candidate. And an almost equal number would have voted for Wagner alone (22 percent) as compared to Sheffield alone (21 percent).

And by the way, Tyler Kepner of The Athletic ripped off one of my stories here at BCB After Dark. Not only did I do that very topic here, that was the column from the day my mother died. So thanks for sticking the knife in.

(And yes, I realize the chances that Tyler Kepner actually read my article is infinitesimally small. Still hurts.)

So here’s the part where I put the music and the movies. Those of you who skip that can do so now. You wont hurt my feelings.

Tonight I’ve got a concert by the Cyrus Chestnut Trio from just last year. It has Chestnut on piano, Corcoran Holt on bass and Stephen Gordon on drums.

Last night in the BCB Winter Western Classic, I forgot to actually include a poll. Luckily, Al had me covered and added one in the morning, but for those of you who read the article last night, you probably didn’t get a chance to vote. So please go back and vote in the BCB Winter Western Classic between Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Rio Bravo. As I write this, the vote is extremely close. You have until tomorrow evening to vote.

Usually when I write these features, I stay up for a while and check in to see if anyone commented before I go to bed. But last night I finished the piece, hit publish and then decided to watch a movie before bedtime. I watched director Robert Bresson’s 1956 film A Man Escaped. That’s the English title. The French title is Un condamné à mort s’est échappé ou Le vent souffle où il veut or, “A man condemned to death has escaped or the wind blows where it wants.” You can see why the American distributors changed the title.

I knew nothing about it except that it was a prison break movie set during World War II and that sounded like a good watch before going to sleep. And I was right. This was a really good movie. I was engaged in the film the whole time, which is why I never checked back in on the site. It wasn’t until after I finished the film that I discovered that yeah, the film is considered to be one of the masterpieces of French cinema. But I never went to film school.

So I finished the article, watched the movie and went to bed without checking back in here.

If you want to watch films like that, The Criterion Channel is having a 20% off sale on an annual subscription though the end of the month. Neither I nor this site is getting paid to say that. You’ll need the code which you can easily find on the website.

Up next in the BCB Winter Western Classic is a matchup of two John Ford/John Wayne films. The first is the #7 seed Stagecoach (1939), which is available on the Criterion Channel but also on Amazon Prime and Max or Tubi, Pluto, the Roku Channel and elsewhere with ads. It takes on the #23 seed, She Wore A Yellow Ribbon (1949). That’s currently available for rent and also on the IndieFlix streaming service, which I’m not very familiar with. There’s also this copy here.

Welcome back to everyone who skips the music and movies.

Earlier tonight, it was reported that the Brewers and free agent first baseman Rhys Hoskins have agreed to a two-year, $34 million deal with an opt-out after one year. So pretty close to what the Cubs signed Cody Bellinger to last year, except that Hoskins has a player option for a second season and Bellinger’s was a mutual option.

Of course, it has been reported that the Cubs had some interest in Hoskins. That was before the Michael Busch trade and I don’t know whether or not that cooled the Cubs interest in Hoskins. Certainly Hoskins was seen as a backup option should the Cubs not sign Cody Bellinger. But maybe Busch is that backup option now.

So tonight’s question is simply “Should the Cubs have beaten that offer?” To be fair, at the moment we don’t know that the Cubs didn’t beat that offer and Hoskins just preferred Milwaukee. I very much doubt that was the case, but I suppose I should mention it as a possibility.

I’ve asked you about signing Hoskins before. For some reason I asked you to vote on a scale of 1 to 5 which doesn’t make sense to me now but apparently it did back then. But your enthusiasm for signing Hoskins back in November on a scale of 1 to 5 was a clear “3.”

Last time I wrote about Hoskins:

But before Hoskins got hurt, he was a pretty darn good hitter. Maybe not a great one, but he hits a lot of home runs and draws a lot of walks. His career batting average is .242, so he makes more contact than someone like Schwarber or Joey Gallo. Hoskins hit 30 home runs in 2022 and lead the league in walks in 2019. His career OPS+ is 125 and it was 123 in 2022. The man is an asset in any lineup, at least when he’s healthy. Defensively, Hoskins leaves something to be desired. The Phillies used to play him in the outfield, where he made Schwarber look decent by comparison. At first base he’s better, but not what anyone would consider “good.” Still, if you are going to sacrifice defense at any position, first base is the position to do it at. And Hoskins could always DH as well.

Hoskins missed all of 2023 with a torn ACL, in case you’ve forgotten.

So with the traditional “Yay/Nay/Meh” vote we have around here, how would you have felt if the Cubs beat that offer from the Brewers and signed Hoskins?

Poll Should the Cubs have topped the Brewers offer to Rhys Hoskins? Yay!

Nay!

Meh. vote view results 19% Yay! (15 votes)

56% Nay! (43 votes)

23% Meh. (18 votes) 76 votes total Vote Now

Thanks so very much for stopping in this evening. I hope things are going well for you. Please let us know if there is anything we can do to make your next visit more enjoyable. Get home safely. Stay warm. Tip the waitstaff. And join us again tomorrow for more BCB After Dark.