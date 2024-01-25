Cub Tracks’ something has to give

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
Not a lot of sports/baseball news right now, but A.I. is in the news, especially related to sportswriting, and it beats pissing and moaning about the lack of action. Even the indefatigable AL claims to be running out of material. Sports Illustrated, though, has plenty.
A.I. is doing what broadcast journalism wasn’t quite able to do. Journalism as we knew it is approaching the finish line. Perception is reality for too many people and the world is essentially a game of telephone. There’s very little common ground. Brandon Palmer is said to be pleased, but was unavailable for comment.
BREAKING NEWS!!! Sammy Sosa is returning to Chicago for the @CSSpectacular!!! #Cubs pic.twitter.com/vl5tJsFhx7— Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) January 23, 2024
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Time to get going with that next wave of moves, Cubs. “Good players are going off the board...” Evan Altman also opines.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Do the Chicago Cubs have a realistic view of their prospects? Craig Counsell weighs in. “The prospect world now has really changed,” Counsell said.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): An early look at how the Cubs’ 2024 rotation will shake out. “... it’s not fair to make assumptions on how the back end of it may look.”
- Jim Callis (MLB.com*): Here are the Top 10 3B prospects for 2024. “7. Michael Busch, Cubs (2024).” None of them are known for their gloves.
- Marquee Sports Network*: Cubs Weekly Podcast: Aramis Ramírez.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger remain an ideal pairing — but can the two sides find common ground? “... the waiting game continues...” NBC Sports Chicago addresses this.
- Alonzo Small (WGN9*): Cubs legend Sammy Sosa returning to Chicago area for autograph show. “Looking forward to seeing you,” Sosa told Chicago sports fans in a video message on X, formerly Twitter.
- Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic {$}): MLB’s strange offseason has been especially slow for designated hitters. “At some point, something has to give.”
- Julie DiCaro (Deadspin*): On Sports Illustrated, the LA Times, and why sports writing matters. “We can not sell out meaningful journalism for pageviews.”
Food for Thought:
