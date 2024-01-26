Baseball history unpacked, January 26

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs Birthdays: Rip Russell, Kevin Blankenship.

Today in History:

1531 - Lisbon hit by Earthquake; about 30,000 die.

- Lisbon hit by Earthquake; about 30,000 die. 1784 - Benjamin Franklin expresses unhappiness over eagle as America’s symbol.

- Benjamin Franklin expresses unhappiness over eagle as America’s symbol. 1788 - Captain Arthur Phillip and British colonists hoist the Union Flag at Sydney Cove, New South Wales, now celebrated as Australia Day. Referred to as Invasion Day by some First Nations people.

- Captain Arthur Phillip and British colonists hoist the Union Flag at Sydney Cove, New South Wales, now celebrated as Australia Day. Referred to as Invasion Day by some First Nations people. 1887 - Ground is broken and construction begins on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

- Ground is broken and construction begins on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. 1967 - Chicago “Big Snow” strikes with a record 23 inches of snow fall causing 800 buses and 50,000 automobiles to be abandoned.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.

Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.

And everything is subject to editorial oui.

Thanks for reading.