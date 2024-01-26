Outside The Confines: Slow drips of signings

Good morning.
- We’ve had a few signings over the past two days that qualify as something more than “minor” but not actually “major.” The Brewers signed free agent first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a two-year deal for $34 million with an opt-out after one season. (We also covered this in After Dark.)
- Matt Gelb writes that while Hoskins may be leaving Philadelphia, he’ll always take a bit of Philly with him thanks to his work with the local Muscular Dystrophy Association. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield give the Brewers signing of Hoskins a “B+.” (ESPN+ sub. req.)
- In former Cubs news, outfielder Joc Pederson signed a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks.
- In more former Cubs news, first baseman Trey Mancini inked a one-year deal with the Marlins.
- In still more former Cubs news, right-handed reliever David Robertson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rangers.
- The Angels are bringing back former Angels left-hander Matt Moore on a one-year, $9 million deal.
- Chad Jennings looks at who is left on the free agent market and when they might sign. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Jeff Passan takes note of this year’s slow pace of signings and the reasons for it. (ESPN+ sub. req.) Passan writes that it is unlikely that any of the “Boras Four,” which includes Cody Bellinger, will sign before February.
- Orioles general manager Mike Elias insists that “there is still time” for the Birds to make a splash this winter. Where have I heard that before?
- Brittany Ghiroli argues the Red Sox problem is an inability to stick with a plan and a message. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- AJ Cassavell looks at the Padres’ current lack outfielders and how the Friars might fill those vacancies.
- Aaron Gleeman writes that the Twins’ inactivity this winter is threatening to reverse the progress they made last season. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- The Mets, Orioles and Blue Jays are all interested in former Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán.
- The three newest Hall of Famers, Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer, met the media together for the first time. Helton and Mauer should have said as fellow Hall of Famers, they had a right to touch Beltré’s head.
- Jay Jaffe breaks down the vote totals for everyone on the 2024 Hall of Fame ballot.
- Andrew Simon notes that the next five Cooperstown ballots are going to be loaded.
- Red Sox fan John Tomase says it pains him to say that Dustin Pedroia is not a Hall-of-Famer.
- The White Sox announced that ESPN broadcaster John Schriffen will be their new play-by-play television broadcaster. Scott Merkin has a profile of Schriffen.
- Mike Petriello explains how reigning National League Most Valuable Player Ronald Acuña Jr. could be even better in 2024.
- Will Leitch ranks all six 2023 division champions on how likely they are to repeat.
- Yeah, the Athletics move to Las Vegas is going great. The enthusiasm in Nevada is off-the charts. (sarcasm)
The emcee tries to get the Vegas business folks hyped over the Las Vegas @Athletics and has to check their pulse.— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) January 24, 2024
That, my friends, is the sound of a relocation landing like a dud. pic.twitter.com/S2UN4N2qf8
All they are missing is Jeb Bush saying “Please clap.”
- More on the A’s troubles in Las Vegas. The Flamingo location seems like a longshot now.
Props to Field of Schemes for staying on the A’s trainwreck. Related: Trop land owner (Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.) brought in respected Marnell Companies for renderings and consultation—conclusion was space is too limited for retractable roof design, so more room needed,… https://t.co/Q3CN6NQKR8— Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) January 23, 2024
- Davy Andrews went to a Winter League game in the Dominican Republic and almost no one showed up. He writes about the quiet virtues of watching a baseball game in an almost empty stadium.
- And finally, the Guardians have a problem with scheduling their home opener. The game is scheduled on the same day as a total eclipse of the sun that will pass right over Cleveland. (The Athletic sub. req.) They don’t know whether they should try to get the game in before the eclipse or after. There are issues with both.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
