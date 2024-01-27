Cub Tracks’ Belli dance

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
Free Agents keep on signing. Former Cubs David Robertson, Joc Pederson and Luis Torrens have signed deals. Very likely only one of those men were on the Cubs’ radar but the clock is ticking. Even Trey Mancini has a spot.
Welcome back, C.J.!
Free-agent reliever Carl Edwards Jr. and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. Edwards posted a 3.69 ERA in 31.2 innings with the Nationals last season. The deal includes an invite to spring training.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 27, 2024
Will Cody Bellinger return to the Windy City?@jonmorosi explains the impact that Cubs' No. 1 prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has had on the free agent slugger's market. pic.twitter.com/7zHaqGcsUe— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 25, 2024
- MLB.com*: Evaluating the Cubs’ offseason [VIDEO].
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): How Craig Counsell, ‘The chicken runs at midnight’ and a Chicago sports-radio host connect. “I love to tell players that story and not just because I’m in it,” Counsell said. “It’s just a great story.”
- Peter Marzano (NBC Sports Chicago*): MLB insider: Cody Bellinger, other top free agents may not sign for several more weeks. “ESPN’s Jeff Passan says...” {$} Brett Taylor writes of this.
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}: What we’re hearing about Cubs: Chances for Michael Busch, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cade Horton. “... a big part of this year will be creating opportunities for young talent.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Cubs clearly intend for Michael Busch to be *THE* First Baseman to open the season. “Our expectation is he’s on the Opening Day roster,” Carter Hawkins said.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs or MLB may have made minor change to logo on home unis. “So was this something the Cubs opted to change for the sake of aesthetics or something else?” Uni-Watch had the scoop.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Evaluating Cubs’ bullpen needs less than 3 weeks before pitchers and catchers report. “... It was an Achilles’ heel last year.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs hoping Shōta, Seiya will thrive together. “The right fielder has an increased level of comfort with the city and ballclub now, and the team can use the feedback from Suzuki’s acclimation process to help Imanaga.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Ian Happ remains highly underrated. “... fans and outside observers alike continue to overlook Happ...” He has a new home though, says the Tribune*.
- Justin Frederick (Last Word on Sports*): Which former Chicago Cubs are next up for the Hall of Fame? “... three players who could be the next...”
- WREX.com*: Rockford native Lloyd Sy shows Cubs fandom on Jeopardy [VIDEO].
