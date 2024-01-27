Cub Tracks’ Belli dance

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

Free Agents keep on signing. Former Cubs David Robertson, Joc Pederson and Luis Torrens have signed deals. Very likely only one of those men were on the Cubs’ radar but the clock is ticking. Even Trey Mancini has a spot.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Welcome back, C.J.!

Free-agent reliever Carl Edwards Jr. and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. Edwards posted a 3.69 ERA in 31.2 innings with the Nationals last season. The deal includes an invite to spring training. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 27, 2024

Will Cody Bellinger return to the Windy City?@jonmorosi explains the impact that Cubs' No. 1 prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has had on the free agent slugger's market. pic.twitter.com/7zHaqGcsUe — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 25, 2024

Food for Thought:

NASA's Perseverance rover may already have found signs of life on Mars, discovery of ancient lake sediments reveals https://t.co/LC8qN55292 — Live Science (@LiveScience) January 26, 2024

Hermit Crabs Around The World Turn To Plastic Trash To Use As Shellshttps://t.co/SSKc7TJgOO — IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 26, 2024

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-