Cubs sign Hector Neris

One of the Cubs’ biggest issues in 2023 was not having enough solid relief help.

They’ve addressed that today with this signing:

Right-handed reliever Hector Neris and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year, $9 million contract that includes an option for 2025, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN.



The $9M team option converts to a player option at 60 games. Total max w incentives: $23.25M. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 27, 2024

Neris was lights-out last year for the Astros, posting a 1.71 ERA and 1.054 WHIP in 71 appearances. That was good for 2.5 bWAR. He’s generally been good in a 10-year career with the Phillies and Astros, with an overall 3.24 ERA and 1.153 WHIP, and good K and BB ratios: 11.2 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings overall (though those numbers were a tick worse in 2023).

He also has closing experience, posting 26 saves for the Phillies in 2017 and 28 in 2019, so if needed, he could step in for games when Adbert Alzolay is unavailable to close.

Though Neris is 34 (turns 35 in June, so 2024 will be his age-35 season), this seems to me to be a good signing at a reasonable price. He was ranked 46th in MLB Trade Rumors’ Top 50 free agents this offseason.

The trade has not officially been announced by the Cubs, and when it is, someone will have to be removed from the 40-man roster, which is currently full. (I’d suggest Michael Rucker.)

Now do Cody Bellinger.