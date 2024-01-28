Cub Tracks could stand the weather

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

Jed Hoyer has been busy recently. The bullpen looks a lot better with the addition of Hector Neris and maybe Carl Edwards Jr., who I have always liked, but is on a minor-league deal. He’ll have to earn a spot in Spring Training. I’d still like a good lefty, and of course, Cody Bellinger, but things are looking up.

The minor-league system is the talk of the town these days, and justifiably so, but none of those players have proven themselves yet at the major-league level, and so we wait to judge.

But I’ll not throw any brickbats today, Ignatz. It’s a sunny day in Arizona, Spring Training is just around the corner, and I’ll save the salt for my fries. For now.

The Astros’ deal with Josh Hader puts them as the favorite in the American League this year, I think.

But it will be difficult to replace Hector Neris, who will help the Cubs way more than Cubs fans realize now.

Neris was the glue in the Astros’ bullpen. He’s a revered leader. — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) January 27, 2024

Looks like 'winter break' is over and The Professor is back! @Cubs @kylehendricks28 in camp and throwing a bullpen session on Friday! #Cubs pic.twitter.com/bbdMVH0Zjw — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 27, 2024

“A guy like Hector Neris brings a lot more of that confidence that the game is over for a teammate. And you know what, the Cubs, who I think making moves like this puts them in that category we got to start talking to them as a serious contender to win that central. And these are the type of moves that winners make.” — David Aardsma.

