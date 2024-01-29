Baseball history unpacked, January 29

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1901 - After rejecting a proposal to ban the bunt, the newly-named Rules Committee composed of Connie Mack, John McGraw and Charles Comiskey recommends no changes at this time. (2)
- 1948 - Commissioner Happy Chandler fines the Yankees, Cubs and Phillies $500 each for signing high school players. (1,2)
- 1951 - Major League Baseball signs a six-year All-Star Game pact for TV and Radio rights calling for $6 million. A number of owners criticize Commissioner Happy Chandler, believing that in a couple of years, the broadcast rights will be worth much more than a million per annum. (1,2)
- 1957 - With the advent of coast-to-coast air travel, Major League Baseball considers a plan creating a player pool to be used in the event of an air disaster. (1,2)
- 1960 - The family feud continues in Chicago as the Illinois Appellate Court rules in favor of Dorothy Rigney, sister of Charles Comiskey, Jr., allowing her to sell her mother’s shares of the White Sox to Bill Veeck. Comiskey had brought suit in order to gain control of the club. (1,2)
- 1981 - American League owners approve the sales of two franchises, the Chicago White Sox to Jerry Reinsdorf and Eddie Einhorn for $20 million, and 80 percent of the Seattle Mariners to George Argyros for $10.4 million. (2)
- 1989 - After nine years of use, the game-winning run batted in (GWRBI) is dropped as an official statistic. New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez will remain the all-time leader with 129. (2)
- 2018 - Cleveland announces that they will stop using the image of “Chief Wahoo” on their uniforms starting in 2019. The caricatural Indian mascot, deemed offensive by most Native Americans and by many others, has been used by the team since 1947, but has drawn increasing criticism in the last two decades, prompting Commissioner Rob Manfred to formally ask the team to phase it out.
- 2018 - Anger over the slow pace of free agent signings is boiling over. Today, Agent Scott Boras accuses the current system of threatening the sport’s integrity, as many teams have seemingly decided not to attempt to be competitive. Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto adds that certain teams would rather “win the top draft pick [in the amateur draft] than the World Series”. A day earlier, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen vented that players should consider going on strike even though a new collective bargaining agreement was just signed. The reason for this frustration is that a month before the opening of spring training, 130 free agents remain unsigned, including some of the highest-profile players on the market. (2)
- 2020 - Kris Bryant* loses his long-standing grievance against his team, the Cubs, in which he contended that, when he first reached the majors in 2015, they had deliberately kept him in the minors longer than necessary in order to delay the onset of his arbitration clock and of his being eligible for free agency. He will thus become a free agent the 2021 season. (2)
Cubs Birthdays: Bill Krieg, Hank Edwards, Bill Voiselle, Hy Cohen, Kevin Roberson, Alex Avila.
Today in History:
- 474 - Zeno crowned as co-emperor of the Byzantine Empire together with his son Leo II (age 6 or 7).
- 661 - Rashidun Caliphate, then the largest empire in history, ends with the death of its leader, Ali. Succeeded by the Umayyad Caliphate.
- 1861 - US state of Kansas admitted to the Union as the 34th state.
- 1904 - First athletic letters given (University of Chicago football team).
- 1943 - U.S. cruiser “Chicago” is heavily damaged by Japanese bombers on the first day of the Battle of Rennell Island.
