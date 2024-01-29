Baseball history unpacked, January 29

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs Birthdays: Bill Krieg, Hank Edwards, Bill Voiselle, Hy Cohen, Kevin Roberson, Alex Avila.

Today in History:

474 - Zeno crowned as co-emperor of the Byzantine Empire together with his son Leo II (age 6 or 7).

- Zeno crowned as co-emperor of the Byzantine Empire together with his son Leo II (age 6 or 7). 661 - Rashidun Caliphate, then the largest empire in history, ends with the death of its leader, Ali. Succeeded by the Umayyad Caliphate.

- Rashidun Caliphate, then the largest empire in history, ends with the death of its leader, Ali. Succeeded by the Umayyad Caliphate. 1861 - US state of Kansas admitted to the Union as the 34th state.

- US state of Kansas admitted to the Union as the 34th state. 1904 - First athletic letters given (University of Chicago football team).

- First athletic letters given (University of Chicago football team). 1943 - U.S. cruiser “Chicago” is heavily damaged by Japanese bombers on the first day of the Battle of Rennell Island.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.

Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.

And everything is subject to editorial oui.

Thanks for reading.