 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: The calm before baseball returns

It won’t be quiet for long.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Texas Rangers v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Happy Monday BCB crew!

It was a fairly quiet weekend news-wise, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a full slate of links for you this morning. So grab a cup of coffee and get ready to dive in. Today we’ve got a few too-early looks ahead to what might take shape at the 2024 All-Star game; Yasiel Puig gets into a tussle; the Tigers lock down a prospect long-term, and a TikToker envisions a pretty decent new City Connect jersey for Boston.

The saddest story this morning involves the weekend theft of a Kansas Jackie Robinson statue, which is just a big “what kind of person does that?” kind of bummer.

Now let’s jump into today’s links!

@attheballpark

Here’s what I came up with for a Boston Red Sox City Connect uniform concept! The Sox already have a City Connect, but here’s what I think they should’ve done with it. #redsox #mlb #baseball #cityconnect @Boston Red Sox (Red Sox City Connect jersey)

♬ Drake style/HIPHOP beat(1491552) - Burning Man

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...