Outside The Confines: The calm before baseball returns

Happy Monday BCB crew!

It was a fairly quiet weekend news-wise, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a full slate of links for you this morning. So grab a cup of coffee and get ready to dive in. Today we’ve got a few too-early looks ahead to what might take shape at the 2024 All-Star game; Yasiel Puig gets into a tussle; the Tigers lock down a prospect long-term, and a TikToker envisions a pretty decent new City Connect jersey for Boston.

The saddest story this morning involves the weekend theft of a Kansas Jackie Robinson statue, which is just a big “what kind of person does that?” kind of bummer.

Now let’s jump into today’s links!

Overnight, @League42ICT Jackie Robinson statue at McAdams Park was stolen. Someone cut it just above Jackie's shoes and hauled it off in a truck. Our community is devastated. pic.twitter.com/MWbJvwga0k — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) January 25, 2024

The navy jerseys with script, the white jerseys with script & the cherry blossom City Connects round out the Nats' 2024 uniforms. No alternative red jerseys this year.



Also per release, the City Connects will be retired from regular wear at the conclusion of this season. — Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) January 26, 2024

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.