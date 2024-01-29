Outside The Confines: The calm before baseball returns

Happy Monday BCB crew!
It was a fairly quiet weekend news-wise, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a full slate of links for you this morning. So grab a cup of coffee and get ready to dive in. Today we’ve got a few too-early looks ahead to what might take shape at the 2024 All-Star game; Yasiel Puig gets into a tussle; the Tigers lock down a prospect long-term, and a TikToker envisions a pretty decent new City Connect jersey for Boston.
The saddest story this morning involves the weekend theft of a Kansas Jackie Robinson statue, which is just a big “what kind of person does that?” kind of bummer.
- Sarah Langs looks at some players and the records they could break in 2024.
- Tim Capurso gives us Yasiel Puig’s take on that massive brawl the former MLBer was involved in.
- The Tigers have locked down prospect Colt Keith for a 6-year contract before he even makes his MLB debut. Story by Jason Beck.
- Jayson Stark tries to determine who might be the next unanimous vote into the Hall of Fame. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Michael Baumann tries to think of a good fit for Matt Chapman.
- David Schoenfield builds a way too early 2024 All-Star team roster.
- Chris Gilligan shines a spotlight on Nolan Jones.
- There are no words. This is so sad.
Overnight, @League42ICT Jackie Robinson statue at McAdams Park was stolen. Someone cut it just above Jackie's shoes and hauled it off in a truck. Our community is devastated. pic.twitter.com/MWbJvwga0k— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) January 25, 2024
- Here’s a little more detail on the theft of the Robinson statue. (AP)
- After a 4-year hiatus, SoxFest is back! (NBC Sports)
- A thread on some updates to the Nationals jerseys for next week.
The navy jerseys with script, the white jerseys with script & the cherry blossom City Connects round out the Nats' 2024 uniforms. No alternative red jerseys this year.— Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) January 26, 2024
Also per release, the City Connects will be retired from regular wear at the conclusion of this season.
- A new team may be interested in Dylan Cease. (MLB)
- Tom Capurso shares Aaron Judge’s ideal Yankees lineup.
- Mike Redmond looks back on the players he worked with as a manager and on the field. Story by David Laurila.
- Age fraud is on the rise in the Dominican. Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal look at how this impacts players and teams alike. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Kris Bryant wants to prove himself to Rockies fans, reports Thomas Harding.
- Mookie Betts has a message for MLB fans following the Dodgers' expensive offseason. Story by Tom Dierberger.
- I’m not sure I love the look, but I do love how thoughtful the design is.
Here’s what I came up with for a Boston Red Sox City Connect uniform concept! The Sox already have a City Connect, but here’s what I think they should’ve done with it. #redsox #mlb #baseball #cityconnect @Boston Red Sox (Red Sox City Connect jersey)♬ Drake style/HIPHOP beat(1491552) - Burning Man
