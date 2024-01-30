Cub Tracks’ pen names

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
Please, Jed, no Justin Turner. Not at this stage in his career. I’d sooner see Nick Madrigal or Patrick Wisdom out there, and I don’t really want them. Also please can SI go away already? What a pain in the keister.
Spring Training will be interesting.
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Free-agent RHP Sam McWilliams has signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs, source tells @TheAthletic. Was out of game 1 1/2 years, then parlayed a winter-ball job in Mexico into another in the Dominican Republic, attracting the interest of major-league clubs.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 29, 2024
Cubs 2023 1st round pick Matt Shaw taking some ground balls at 3rd base and then making some fans day by signing autographs! #Cubs #CubsProspects pic.twitter.com/dOE46fjjsi— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 28, 2024
A player who could be a force out of the @Cubs bullpen in 2024 is hard-throwing lefty @Luke_L23! Looking forward to seeing what Luke will accomplish this season! #Cubs #CubsProspects pic.twitter.com/WCVYKk2bkI— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 29, 2024
WE ARE RYNO STRONG— OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) January 29, 2024
Now available online. Let’s show our support for Ryne Sandberg as he kicks cancer’s ass! 100% of the proceeds donated to Cubs Charities and Cancer Research. #RynoStrong
BE RYNO STRONG: https://t.co/gTUcAmC1Jm pic.twitter.com/pyEIFQURbM
- Eno Sarris (The Athletic {$}): Eno Sarris’ 2024 starting pitcher fantasy rankings with Stuff+ powered projections. “We’re worse at predicting pitchers than hitters...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): How Cubs’ bullpen is shaping up ahead of Spring Training. “In the past few weeks, the Cubs have checked some boxes on that front.” The Last Word on Sports breaks it down.
- Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic {$}): Breaking down Héctor Neris’ Cubs deal, plus more MLB free agency notes. “... teams projecting his future performance perhaps saw warning signs.” Forbes talks about Neris.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Chicago Cubs seem to have signed lefty Blake Weiman to a Minor League Deal. “I expect we’ll hear more on Weiman next month as everyone heads to Arizona.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cody Bellinger has not received ‘Formal’ contract offer, though discussions have taken place. According to Bob Nightengale’s report.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Expect Michael Busch to be the Cubs Opening Day first baseman come March 28. “The general consensus around the game is that Michael Busch is going to hit at the big league level.”
- Todd Johnson (North Side Bound*): North Side Bound Position Rankings – Cubs beginning to load up on shortstops again. “It might be the most exciting position to watch in terms of growth and development in 2024.”
Food for Thought:
Why Do Animals Have Different Pupil Shapes?https://t.co/Uxny1kHNdC— IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 29, 2024
90,000-year-old human footprints found on a Moroccan beach are some of the oldest and best preserved in the world https://t.co/wcuOT95H7b— Live Science (@LiveScience) January 29, 2024
90,000-year-old human footprints found on a Moroccan beach are some of the oldest and best preserved in the world https://t.co/wcuOT95H7b— Live Science (@LiveScience) January 29, 2024
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-
Loading comments...