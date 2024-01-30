Cub Tracks’ pen names

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

Please, Jed, no Justin Turner. Not at this stage in his career. I’d sooner see Nick Madrigal or Patrick Wisdom out there, and I don’t really want them. Also please can SI go away already? What a pain in the keister.

Spring Training will be interesting.

Free-agent RHP Sam McWilliams has signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs, source tells @TheAthletic. Was out of game 1 1/2 years, then parlayed a winter-ball job in Mexico into another in the Dominican Republic, attracting the interest of major-league clubs. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 29, 2024

Cubs 2023 1st round pick Matt Shaw taking some ground balls at 3rd base and then making some fans day by signing autographs! #Cubs #CubsProspects pic.twitter.com/dOE46fjjsi — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 28, 2024

A player who could be a force out of the @Cubs bullpen in 2024 is hard-throwing lefty @Luke_L23! Looking forward to seeing what Luke will accomplish this season! #Cubs #CubsProspects pic.twitter.com/WCVYKk2bkI — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 29, 2024

WE ARE RYNO STRONG



Now available online. Let’s show our support for Ryne Sandberg as he kicks cancer’s ass! 100% of the proceeds donated to Cubs Charities and Cancer Research. #RynoStrong



BE RYNO STRONG: https://t.co/gTUcAmC1Jm pic.twitter.com/pyEIFQURbM — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) January 29, 2024

