The Daily Belli watch: 24 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

There hasn’t been any Cody Bellinger news since yesterday’s post so I thought I’d do something a little different for today’s, given that another purpose here is to give you an open thread to discuss anything baseball-related. In addition to today being 24 days to the Cubs’ Spring Training opener, it’s 58 days until the regular season opener, March 28 at Texas. That’s just eight weeks from this Thursday.

So now is a time when I might want to take a guess at the Cubs’ Opening Day roster. Of course, I hope Cody Bellinger is on it.

But let’s take a look at what that roster might look like if — worst-case scenario — the Cubs did not sign Bellinger.

Given that the Cubs could sign a reliever or two, or maybe even another starter, it’s still probably too early to do this. Here goes anyway.

Catchers (2)

Yan Gomes, Miguel Amaya

No one’s going to disagree there, I trust.

Infielders (7)

Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, Nick Madrigal, Patrick Wisdom, Miles Mastrobuoni, Christopher Morel

If Bellinger is signed, I’d think the Cubs would probably try to deal Madrigal or Wisdom. Or... see below.

Outfielders (4)

Ian Happ, Mike Tauchman, Alexander Canario, Seiya Suzuki

With Bellinger on the roster, Canario likely starts the year at Triple-A Iowa.

Starting pitchers (5)

Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Shōta Imanaga, Kyle Hendricks, Jordan Wicks

These are the five that make the most sense to me. I’m guessing some of you will disagree. That’s what this post is for!

Relief pitchers (8)

Adbert Alzolay, Hector Neris, Julian Merryweather, Mark Leiter Jr., Drew Smyly, Javier Assad, Yency Almonte, Luke Little

This leaves Daniel Palencia, Jose Cuas, Hayden Wesneski, Keegan Thompson and others on the bubble. Some of these guys could wind up traded.

As I said, it’s probably still too early to do this. But here we are needing a discussion topic for today, so I’m giving you one. Have at it.