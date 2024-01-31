Baseball history unpacked, January 31

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1898 - Cap Anson is released after 19 years as first baseman/manager with the Chicago National League teams. Strong-minded Cap, with a record of 1,288 victories and five NL pennants, was enormously popular in Chicago. Former infielder Tom Burns takes over as manager of the team, which is now dubbed the “Orphans” by reporters. (2)
- 1927 - National League President John Heydler rules that Rogers Hornsby cannot continue to both hold stock in the St. Louis Cardinals and play for the New York Giants. Seemingly oblivious, the Cards’ board of directors, meeting in St. Louis, votes stockholders a 10 percent dividend, earning Hornsby $2,916 for his 1167 shares. (1,2)
- 1953 - The New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, and Boston Red Sox retaliate at Bill Veeck, forcing the St. Louis Browns to play afternoon games to avoid sharing TV revenues. Veeck takes his plan to the American League office to make them pay. The plan is rejected. (1,2)
- 1956 - Former major leaguer Buck Weaver dies at the age of 65. One of the eight members of the Black Sox to be banned for life, Weaver batted .324 in the 1919 World Series. Although Weaver maintained that he did not participate in the fix, Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis banished him for failing to report those players who had met with gamblers. (2)
- 1969- The National Association approves the use of the Designated Hitter for the International, Eastern, Texas and New York-Pennsylvania leagues. The rules vary slightly for each league. The Texas League will be the first to use the DH, in April. (2)
Cubs Birthdays: Bob Ferguson, Ray Brown, Charlie Wiedemeyer, Ernie Banks* HOF, Hank Aguirre, Tommy La Stella, Locke St. John. Also notable: Nolan Ryan HOF, Jackie Robinson HOF
Today in History:
- 1616 - Rounding of Cape Horn for the first time by Dutch expedition of Jacques Le Maire and Willem Corneliszoon Schouten (they name Cape Hoorn after Schouten’s hometown).
- 1779 - French astronomer Charles Messier adds M57 (Ring Nebula in Lyra) to his catalog.
- 1862 - Astronomer Alvan Graham Clark makes first observation of Sirius B (first known white dwarf star) in Cambridgeport, Massachusetts while testing his new telescope.
- 1958 - ”Jackpot Bowling” premieres on NBC with Leo Durocher as host. Durocher didn’t last long as he was replaced by Milton Berle for subsequent seasons.
- 1958 - Earth’s radiation belt first discovered by space scientist James van Allen and his team at Iowa University.
- 1990 - First ever all-sports daily “The National” begins publishing.
