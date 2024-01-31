Baseball history unpacked, January 31

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Cubs Birthdays: Bob Ferguson, Ray Brown, Charlie Wiedemeyer, Ernie Banks* HOF, Hank Aguirre, Tommy La Stella, Locke St. John. Also notable: Nolan Ryan HOF, Jackie Robinson HOF

Today in History:

1616 - Rounding of Cape Horn for the first time by Dutch expedition of Jacques Le Maire and Willem Corneliszoon Schouten (they name Cape Hoorn after Schouten’s hometown).

1779 - French astronomer Charles Messier adds M57 (Ring Nebula in Lyra) to his catalog.

1862 - Astronomer Alvan Graham Clark makes first observation of Sirius B (first known white dwarf star) in Cambridgeport, Massachusetts while testing his new telescope.

1958 - "Jackpot Bowling" premieres on NBC with Leo Durocher as host. Durocher didn't last long as he was replaced by Milton Berle for subsequent seasons.

1958 - Earth's radiation belt first discovered by space scientist James van Allen and his team at Iowa University.

1990 - First ever all-sports daily "The National" begins publishing.

