Outside The Confines: The Twins and Mariners make a trade

The College Baseball season starts in 16 days.
- The Mariners and Twins made a reasonably major trade as Minnesota shipped second baseman Jorge Polanco to Seattle for right-handed reliever Justin Topa, right-handed starter Anthony DeSclafani, the Mariners’ third-ranked prospect, outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez and minor league right-hander Darren Bowen.
- Ben Clemens offers his take on this trade that he calls “intriguing.”
- More analysis of the deal from mlb dot com.
- Aaron Gleeman reports that the Twins off-season moves have been limited by the uncertainty over their TV deal with Diamond Sports Group. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Ken Rosenthal notes the Mariners are in the same boat as far as TV revenue goes and that their offseason moves have been about shuffling around assets to better maximize the talent they can afford. (The Athletic sub. req.) He does suggest that they should just spent the money in the hope it will attract more fans.
- One of the reasons the Twins made Polanco available was the emergence of second baseman Edouardo Julien. Davy Andrews looks at Julien’s odd platoon splits and wonder if they will continue to be a problem for him.
- The big news that broke last evening is that John Angelos has agreed to sell the Baltimore Orioles to two private equity billionaires, David Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti. The reported sale price is $1.725 billion, which is just a small profit over the $40 million the Angelos family paid for the team in 1993.
- Ken Rosenthal believes the sale gives Orioles fans new hope. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- The Blue Jays have signed free agent first baseman Justin Turner to a one-year, $13 million deal.
- Michael Baumann makes a lot of jokes about Turner’s age (39), but otherwise wonders if the Blue Jays are signing Turner in addition to another hitter (which would be a good thing) or instead of another hitter (which wouldn’t be good).
- The Tigers and second baseman Colt Keith held a joint press conference to explain why they signed that $28.6 million extension before his first game.
- Tom Verducci believes the Keith deal is risky, but it makes sense for both sides.
- Dan Szymborski evaluates the extension for Keith.
- Sad news as former Red Sox, Blue Jays and Astros manager Jimy Williams died at the age of 80. Williams was the 1999 American League Manager of the Year. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and the three organizations he managed.
- You have to think that the Athletics move to Las Vegas is in serious jeopardy if the two most-highly connected and well-respected baseball writers are both writing the kinds of pieces that came out this week. Jeff Passan gives an update on where the A’s are now and all the problems developing with the move.
- And Ken Rosenthal says he’s “skeptical” that of the A’s stadium plans in Las Vegas and evven more cynical about the claim that they will be a big spending team once the A’s reach Las Vegas. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- To be sure, both writers think it “unlikely” that the A’s stay in Oakland. But there is the possibility of a pivot to Salt Lake City.
- The stolen bronze Jackie Robinson statue in Wichita has been found. Unfortunately, it was found burned and mutilated beyond all hope of repair.
- If you want to donate to a fund for a replacement statue, there’s a GoFundMe page.
- Here’s a story on the 18 players going to arbitration this year.
- Sympathy for the Devil: Matt Snyder tells fans that they should stop being mad about superagent Scott Boras, whose only crime is being very good at his job.
- Mike Axisa ranks the five most untradeable contracts in baseball.
- Ben Clemens explains just how unique Ranger right-hander Max Schers is, When he’s healthy, of course.
- David Adler has one potential surprise star in 2024 for each division.
- MIke Lupica picks six teams that were under .500 last season who could win the World Series this year.
- Brian Murphy has nine under-the-radar offseason acquisitions this winter that could make a big impact this year. Michael Busch is one of them.
- Chris Kirchner examines the Yankees options in the leadoff hitter and explains why Juan Soto is probably the best choice. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- R.J. Anderson has four second-year players with weaknesses they need to fix.
- And finally, for those who like video games, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be on the cover of MLB The Show 24.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
Loading comments...