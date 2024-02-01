Cub Tracks’ Belli aches?

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
The Cubs continue to play the low-risk, high-reward bullpen cards, signing more possible help recently. It gives them something to do while staring down Scott Boras.
The Cubs are the most likely landing spot for Cody Bellinger, multiple people in the baseball industry told me this week, although there is no indication that Bellinger is close to choosing a team. @MLBNetwork @670TheScore— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 30, 2024
We welcome Larry Rothschild as pitching consultant who has over 35 years of experience with the @Reds @Marlins @Cubs @Yankees @Padres & @RaysBaseball— Windy City ThunderBolts (@WCThunderBolts) January 30, 2024
The Beverly native will work with our pitching staff during spring & periods of the regular season
Info:https://t.co/f4PlMohRDU pic.twitter.com/dHYoXXEMQB
- Robert Murray (Fansided*): What will the rest of the Cubs offseason look like? “Hoyer is not done.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): How Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga welcomed the next challenge: ‘Hey Chicago, what do you say?’
- Marquee Sports Network*: Cubs Weekly Podcast: Bullpen additions and prospect thoughts.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs scouted RHP Ken Giles, ‘Still in market for bullpen help’, “Giles looked good during a recent workout for scouts...”
- Anthony Franco (MLB Trade Rumors*): Cubs, Richard Lovelady sgree to deal. “Lovelady, a 28-year-old southpaw, has pitched in parts of four MLB campaigns.”
- Gerard Gilberto (MILB.com*): Road to The Show™: Cubs’ Matt Shaw. “He uses the entire field well, and his solid power plays to all parts of the park.”
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): Could Cody Bellinger sign a short-term contract with the Cubs? “The idea of a short-term deal for Bellinger hasn’t surfaced much, if at all, this offseason.” Brett Taylor is always on watch. Forbes checks in*.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): 7 Cubs players projected to hit 20+ home runs in 2024 - including a huge surprise. “ there may be more to this lineup than we’d like to believe...”
- Riley Cavanagh (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs 2024 Projections expect a major regression without Cody Bellinger. “For as much as the team underperformed down the stretch, they had spent the majority of the season overperforming and Fangraphs unfortunately doesn’t anticipate that continuing into 2024. “
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): The Cubs farm system is drawing all kinds of acclaim throughout baseball world. “... this has been a particularly good month for the Cubs farm system.”
- Jeffrey Paternostro and BP Prospect Staff*: 2024 Prospects: Organizational Prospect Rankings. Free to read with free account.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs name John Steinmiller Senior Director of Media Relations. “Steinmiller has nearly 20 years of experience in sports communications...” Paul Sullivan has more*.
