Cub Tracks’ Belli aches?

The Cubs continue to play the low-risk, high-reward bullpen cards, signing more possible help recently. It gives them something to do while staring down Scott Boras.

The Cubs are the most likely landing spot for Cody Bellinger, multiple people in the baseball industry told me this week, although there is no indication that Bellinger is close to choosing a team. @MLBNetwork @670TheScore — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 30, 2024

We welcome Larry Rothschild as pitching consultant who has over 35 years of experience with the @Reds @Marlins @Cubs @Yankees @Padres & @RaysBaseball



The Beverly native will work with our pitching staff during spring & periods of the regular season



Info:https://t.co/f4PlMohRDU pic.twitter.com/dHYoXXEMQB — Windy City ThunderBolts (@WCThunderBolts) January 30, 2024

