Cub Tracks’ bubble rap

By now you know all about the Spring Training NRI list. It’s on everysite™. Difficult to miss. It’s a no on JD Martinez, dog. Please no. Same as Justin Turner. Nope nope nope. Me still want Bellinger. And Chapman, if we can do that. Can’t have too many good players. Especially if they all get along. That’s magic. I imagine that Craig Counsell is at least as good as David Ross on that front. Keeping eyes on the prize shouldn’t be an issue.

Special events at Wrigley Field. This has categorized lists of shows and other entertainments.

A. I. is still dominating sportswriting. SI is still botcasting, and I suspect a couple of others. They look like early SI where the byline belonged to an actual person who cared enough to edit the stuff (mind you, Cubbies Crib/Fan Nation are SI product, but they’re very clearly real people who absolutely can’t do a THING about the state of things).

Extended, this is a really bothersome notion. Everything we viddy, lend an ear to, are exposed to, is wrapped up in plastic before it is presented to us. Packaged. Paid for.

Rob Manfred is targeting 2025 to introduce a streaming package that would include roughly half of MLB's teams, a potentially huge development https://t.co/BvepeOp3ID — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 8, 2024

“This is just me trying to read tea leaves,” Jeff Passan said on ESPN 1000. “I just feel like the Toronto Blue Jays need Cody Bellinger more than the Cubs do. There’s been a lot of consternation up in Toronto, especially after the way the [Shohei] Ohtani situation played out. It was just a spectacular miss. And pursuing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they weren’t even close.”

“And they’ve made a couple of moves this offseason, but it’s certainly not the kinds of moves that are gonna take you from a team that’s on the cusp of playoff contention to one that’s handly going to be in. The need is more acute in Toronto than it is with the Cubs.” “We’re starting to build a cool culture,” Matt Shaw said at Cubs Con. “You have great prospects, you have great Major Leaguers and you kind of mesh them all together. Everyone here is having a good time.” — Jordan Bastian.

Food for Thought:

