 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ road signs on the treadmill toward tomorrow

Typically acerbic #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. I have no third baseman, but I must team, and other nuggets of wisdom.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

-WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

With apologies to the great Harlan Ellison, the Cubs remain frozen in place, without a qualified and able third sacker on hand. I advocated early to re-sign Jeimer Candelario, and still wish to have done so, but the Cubs’ front office had other ideas and so here we are, ready to deploy the likes of Nick Madrigal, Miles Mastrobuoni, and Patrick Wisdom in that spot, a notion which I find wholly inadequate.

Time’s running out. There’s probably not going to be anyone else. We the fans will just have to deal.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...