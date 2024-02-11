Cub Tracks’ road signs on the treadmill toward tomorrow

-WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
With apologies to the great Harlan Ellison, the Cubs remain frozen in place, without a qualified and able third sacker on hand. I advocated early to re-sign Jeimer Candelario, and still wish to have done so, but the Cubs’ front office had other ideas and so here we are, ready to deploy the likes of Nick Madrigal, Miles Mastrobuoni, and Patrick Wisdom in that spot, a notion which I find wholly inadequate.
Time’s running out. There’s probably not going to be anyone else. We the fans will just have to deal.
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Former Mets GM Billy Eppler has been suspended by MLB through the '24 World Series.— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) February 9, 2024
MLB says he "improperly" used the Injured List - including "deliberate fabrication of injuries." pic.twitter.com/IFczdOllL8
Some of the pitchers getting their throwing in before Spring Training officially begins next week! @jordan_wicks99 Javier Assad @HWEZ02 @bailey__horn #Cubs #ST2K24 pic.twitter.com/iBSiOqCJCW— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 10, 2024
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Questions the Cubs have to answer in spring training. “No. 1 on the list: Are the Cubs going to re-sign Cody Bellinger?”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Matt Shaw, Owen Caissie highlight Cubs’ non-roster invites. “... the Cubs will have five of the seven players from Pipeline’s newest Top 100 rankings in camp.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Another ranking has the Chicago Cubs farm system in the top-five. Referring to the submission from Keith Law.
- Riley Cavanagh (Cubbies Crib*): These four prospects could earn the Chicago Cubs a high draft pick. “... a new rule [that] could award the Cubs a high draft pick based on their success.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): If this is the Cubs’ third base plan, the front office has failed this winter. “Running back the same tandem we saw in 2023 - one that needed reinforcements at the trade deadline - would be a negligent move on the part of Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins.”
- Myles Houlbrook-Walk (ABC Alice Springs*): Aspiring pro-baseballer contracted to Chicago Cubs playing in outback Northern Territory. “Blake Whitney is a long way from home...”
- Thomas Gauvain (Redbird Rants*): Recapping the National League Central: Who had the best offseason? “Let’s check in on the other National League Central teams and see how their offseasons went.”
- Rick Gregg (Audacy*): Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg provides update on his cancer battle. “... he’s having “pain free days,” and that there’s a little bit of nausea, but “little stress.””
Food for Thought:
12-Year-Old Builds Replica Of Archimedes’ Death Ray - And It Workshttps://t.co/B8LGcTfKA5— IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 10, 2024
Ever wondered how microbes that infect the human body would hold up under the unforgiving environment of Mars? Well, now we know. https://t.co/xEngoa6VWy— Science News (@ScienceNews) February 10, 2024
Null Island: The Unreal Location That Inhabits The World's Digital Mapshttps://t.co/xrMbF1wvBj— IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 10, 2024
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-
Loading comments...