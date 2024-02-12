Baseball history unpacked, February 12

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1878 - Frederick W. Thayer patents the catcher’s mask. He is the captain of Harvard University Baseball Club. (2)
- 1920 -Frank “Home Run” Baker’s wife, Ottalee, dies at 31, leaving two small children. Baker will miss the entire season to stay home and take care of the family, returning in 1921 to hit .294. (1,2)
- 1920 - Dissatisfaction with the National Commission system comes to a head. The National League votes 6-2 for a one-man commission while the American League votes 6-2 for the status quo. Chairman Garry Herrmann resigns, stating his belief that no club owner should serve on the governing board. When the two leagues cannot agree on a chairman, it is left to the league presidents to decide disputes. (1,2)
- 1924 - The National League announces it will join the American League in awarding a thousand dollars to the player selected by the Baseball Writers Association of America as the Most Valuable Player. (2)
- 1988 - The San Diego Padres trade reliever Rich Gossage to the Chicago Cubs for infielder Keith Moreland in a deal that also includes a pair of minor league players.
- 2003 - Federal judge James Holderman gives the Chicago Cubs and the owners of rooftop bleachers which provide fans a view of Wrigley Field a year to settle their dispute. The team believes the seating provided above the field on the rooftops directly competes with the club for ticket sales and the surrounding neighbors, in turn, have not been sympathetic to team’s expansion plans. (2)
- 2006 - The Chicago Cubs and pitcher Carlos Zambrano agree to terms on a one-year contract. (2)
- 2020 - Major League Baseball officially announces the new rules that will be introduced in the upcoming season. They include a minimum of three batters faced by relief pitchers; the addition of a 26th player to the roster, which also includes a limit of 13 pitchers; and a limit on expanded rosters after September 1st of 28 players and 14 pitchers. There will also be restrictions on the use of position players on the mound, and on the use of the injured list. (2)
Cubs Birthdays: Bill Mack, Abraham Bailey, Virgil Cheeves, Monk Dubiel, Joe Garagiola, Lenny Randle, Gene Krug, Jeff Pico, Josh Phegley*. Also notable: Chick Hafey HOF.
Today in History:
- 1111 - King Henry V, King of Germany and Italy, arrives in Rome for his coronation as Holy Roman Emperor, but Pope Paschal II refuses to crown him until April owing to the Investiture Controversy.
- 1511 - King Henry VIII issues challenge, beginning a jousting tournament to celebrate the birth of his son Henry. Recorded in Roll of Honour manuscript which depicts trumpeter John Blanke, the only identifiable black person in Tudor England.
- 1839 - Aroostoock (or “Pork & Beans”) War: Boundary dispute between Maine & New Brunswick.
- 1935 - First secret demonstration of radio signals detecting aircraft by Robert Watson-Watt and Arnold Wilkins at Daventry, England.
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
*pictured.
Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.
Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.
And everything is subject to editorial oui.
Thanks for reading.
Loading comments...