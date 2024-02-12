The Daily Belli watch: 11 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

I did this just last Friday, but let’s do it again. Here is a list of the most important remaining MLB free agents, topped by the so-called “Boras Four.”

It’s the same list. No one on the list signed between Friday and now.

Jordan Montgomery

Cody Bellinger

Blake Snell

Matt Chapman

Brandon Belt

Mike Clevinger

JD Martinez

Jorge Soler

Adam Duvall

Tommy Pham

Michael Lorenzen

Michael A. Taylor

Whit Merrifield

Brandon Woodruff

Eddie Rosario

Donovan Solano

Zack Greinke

Zach Davies

Domingo German

Vince Velasquez

Randal Grichuk

Brad Hand

Brian Anderson

Robbie Grossman

Hyun-Jin Ryu

Gio Urshela

Garrett Cooper

Julio Teheran

Amed Rosario

Daniel Vogelbach

David Peralta

Raimel Tapia

Joey Votto

Anthony Bass

Josh Donaldson

I dunno, maybe the Super Bowl had something to do with it, yes, I’m grasping at straws. Maybe people were too busy following Taylor Swift’s plane from Japan to Las Vegas to pay attention to baseball.

There was one minor signing made Sunday:

Spencer Turnbull to Phillies. MLB contract. $2M plus $2M in incentives — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 11, 2024

Spencer Turnbull had talent, but has been injured most of the last three years. Not an unreasonable flyer for the Phillies.

Seriously, though, it’s time for those other guys to get signed. Everyone knows Cody Bellinger and the Cubs are the right fit. You know it. I know it. The Cubs know it. Bellinger likely knows it. Manny Randhawa at MLB.com has predicted it.

Get it done already, Jed and Scott.

As always, this is an open thread for baseball discussion today, and if today’s the day Bellinger signs with the Cubs, of course there will be separate coverage on the front page.