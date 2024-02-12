The Daily Belli watch: 11 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

I did this just last Friday, but let’s do it again. Here is a list of the most important remaining MLB free agents, topped by the so-called “Boras Four.”
It’s the same list. No one on the list signed between Friday and now.
Jordan Montgomery
Cody Bellinger
Blake Snell
Matt Chapman
Brandon Belt
Mike Clevinger
JD Martinez
Jorge Soler
Adam Duvall
Tommy Pham
Michael Lorenzen
Michael A. Taylor
Whit Merrifield
Brandon Woodruff
Eddie Rosario
Donovan Solano
Zack Greinke
Zach Davies
Domingo German
Vince Velasquez
Randal Grichuk
Brad Hand
Brian Anderson
Robbie Grossman
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Gio Urshela
Garrett Cooper
Julio Teheran
Amed Rosario
Daniel Vogelbach
David Peralta
Raimel Tapia
Joey Votto
Anthony Bass
Josh Donaldson
I dunno, maybe the Super Bowl had something to do with it, yes, I’m grasping at straws. Maybe people were too busy following Taylor Swift’s plane from Japan to Las Vegas to pay attention to baseball.
There was one minor signing made Sunday:
Spencer Turnbull to Phillies. MLB contract. $2M plus $2M in incentives— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 11, 2024
Spencer Turnbull had talent, but has been injured most of the last three years. Not an unreasonable flyer for the Phillies.
Seriously, though, it’s time for those other guys to get signed. Everyone knows Cody Bellinger and the Cubs are the right fit. You know it. I know it. The Cubs know it. Bellinger likely knows it. Manny Randhawa at MLB.com has predicted it.
Get it done already, Jed and Scott.
As always, this is an open thread for baseball discussion today, and if today’s the day Bellinger signs with the Cubs, of course there will be separate coverage on the front page.
Poll
When will Cody Bellinger sign with the Cubs?
-
3%
Today!
-
11%
By the end of this week
-
18%
Between the end of this week and February 23 (the Cubs’ first spring game)
-
11%
February 24-29 (yes, an extra day, it’s Leap Year!)
-
11%
March
-
44%
He won’t — he’ll sign with a different team
