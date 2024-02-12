Outside The Confines: It’s baseball season

It’s tradition for baseball fans to say the day after the Super Bowl that it’s baseball season. So who am I to buck tradition?

I hope that yesterday’s football game puts an end to the idea that a close game is a good game. Because even though it went to overtime, that was one of the most sloppily-played games on a major stage ever. In good weather, at least. I guess I should say it was until overtime, when both teams suddenly decided to start playing well.

Not a ton of big news, as MLB tends to try to keep out of the juggernaut’s way this time of year. But a lot of small news.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.