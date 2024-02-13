The Daily Belli watch: 10 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

Credit where it’s due — I took this idea from this article in The Athletic, in which responses to some polls of Angels fans were posted.
And I thought, hey, I could ask you guys (most) of the same questions in polls here, and that way we could get something of a consensus on how the Cubs are doing at this moment in time.
Again, this is generally just a springboard for discussion while we continue the long wait for Cody Bellinger. I am still convinced that the Cubs and Bellinger are a good match, the player for the team and the team for the player, and eventually, they will come to terms and he will report to camp at the Sloan Park complex.
In the meantime, here are 13 polls, based on the ones posed to Angels fans by The Athletic, where you can vote for your views on various parts of how the Cubs are operating at this moment in time.
Have at it! These polls will be open until 2 p.m. CT Thursday afternoon. NOTE: If you are reading this article via Apple News, you will need to go to a desktop browser and call up the article there to vote in the polls.
Poll
How confident are you in the Cubs’ direction?
-
13%
Very confident
-
57%
Somewhat confident
-
19%
Not very confident
-
7%
Not confident at all
-
2%
Unsure
Poll
How would you rate Tom Ricketts as Cubs owner?
-
11%
Excellent
-
37%
Good
-
37%
Fair
-
9%
Below average
-
4%
Poor
Poll
How would you rate Jed Hoyer’s work as President of Baseball Operations?
-
9%
Excellent
-
43%
Good
-
33%
Fair
-
8%
Below average
-
4%
Poor
Poll
How confident are you in new Cubs manager Craig Counsell?
-
65%
Very confident
-
28%
Somewhat confident
-
1%
Not very confident
-
1%
Not confident at all
-
3%
Unsure
Poll
How would you rate the Cubs’ offseason?
-
1%
Excellent
-
12%
Good
-
36%
Fair
-
29%
Below average
-
12%
Poor
-
6%
Unsure/too early to say
Poll
What is the Cubs’ greatest remaining need?
-
14%
Bullpen
-
19%
Starting rotation
-
47%
Third base
-
19%
Something else (leave in comments)
Poll
Which Cubs prospect excites you most?
-
13%
Michael Busch
-
2%
Kevin Alcántara
-
1%
Ben Brown
-
3%
Owen Caissie
-
35%
Pete Crow-Armstrong
-
25%
Cade Horton
-
14%
Matt Shaw
-
0%
Someone else (leave in comments)
-
2%
None
Poll
Who is your favorite current Cubs player?
-
0%
Adbert Alzolay
-
0%
Javier Assad
-
1%
Yan Gomes
-
4%
Ian Happ
-
13%
Kyle Hendricks
-
29%
Nico Hoerner
-
1%
Shōta Imanaga
-
11%
Christopher Morel
-
10%
Justin Steele
-
5%
Seiya Suzuki
-
16%
Dansby Swanson
-
0%
Jameson Taillon
-
1%
Mike Tauchman
-
0%
Jordan Wicks
-
1%
Patrick Wisdom
-
1%
Someone else (leave in comments)
Poll
Which unit is the Cubs’ greatest strength?
-
3%
Bench
-
4%
Bullpen
-
3%
Catchers
-
54%
Infielders
-
22%
Outfielders
-
12%
Starting rotation
Poll
What is your level of confidence in the Cubs’ player development system?
-
34%
Very confident
-
56%
Somewhat confident
-
6%
Not very confident
-
1%
Not confident at all
-
0%
Unsure
Poll
How do you feel about the Wrigley Field fan experience?
-
55%
Love it
-
29%
Like it
-
11%
Indifferent
-
1%
Don’t like it
-
2%
Extremely don’t like it
Poll
How do you feel about Cubs game broadcasts on Marquee Sports Network?
-
12%
Love them
-
35%
Like them
-
31%
Indifferent
-
14%
Don’t like them
-
6%
Extremely don’t like them
Poll
How do you feel about Cubs game broadcasts on 670 The Score?
-
42%
Love them
-
24%
Like them
-
29%
Indifferent
-
1%
Don’t like them
-
1%
Extremely don’t like them
