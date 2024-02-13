The Daily Belli watch: 10 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

Credit where it’s due — I took this idea from this article in The Athletic, in which responses to some polls of Angels fans were posted.

And I thought, hey, I could ask you guys (most) of the same questions in polls here, and that way we could get something of a consensus on how the Cubs are doing at this moment in time.

Again, this is generally just a springboard for discussion while we continue the long wait for Cody Bellinger. I am still convinced that the Cubs and Bellinger are a good match, the player for the team and the team for the player, and eventually, they will come to terms and he will report to camp at the Sloan Park complex.

In the meantime, here are 13 polls, based on the ones posed to Angels fans by The Athletic, where you can vote for your views on various parts of how the Cubs are operating at this moment in time.

Have at it! These polls will be open until 2 p.m. CT Thursday afternoon. NOTE: If you are reading this article via Apple News, you will need to go to a desktop browser and call up the article there to vote in the polls.

Poll How confident are you in the Cubs’ direction? Very confident

Somewhat confident

Not very confident

Not confident at all

Unsure vote view results 13% Very confident (126 votes)

57% Somewhat confident (552 votes)

19% Not very confident (185 votes)

7% Not confident at all (68 votes)

2% Unsure (25 votes) 956 votes total Vote Now

Poll How would you rate Tom Ricketts as Cubs owner? Excellent

Good

Fair

Below average

Poor vote view results 11% Excellent (102 votes)

37% Good (345 votes)

37% Fair (346 votes)

9% Below average (86 votes)

4% Poor (42 votes) 921 votes total Vote Now

Poll How would you rate Jed Hoyer’s work as President of Baseball Operations? Excellent

Good

Fair

Below average

Poor vote view results 9% Excellent (85 votes)

43% Good (405 votes)

33% Fair (309 votes)

8% Below average (82 votes)

4% Poor (43 votes) 924 votes total Vote Now

Poll How confident are you in new Cubs manager Craig Counsell? Very confident

Somewhat confident

Not very confident

Not confident at all

Unsure vote view results 65% Very confident (597 votes)

28% Somewhat confident (262 votes)

1% Not very confident (18 votes)

1% Not confident at all (10 votes)

3% Unsure (28 votes) 915 votes total Vote Now

Poll How would you rate the Cubs’ offseason? Excellent

Good

Fair

Below average

Poor

Unsure/too early to say vote view results 1% Excellent (12 votes)

12% Good (117 votes)

36% Fair (337 votes)

29% Below average (275 votes)

12% Poor (113 votes)

6% Unsure/too early to say (63 votes) 917 votes total Vote Now

Poll What is the Cubs’ greatest remaining need? Bullpen

Starting rotation

Third base

Something else (leave in comments) vote view results 14% Bullpen (126 votes)

19% Starting rotation (172 votes)

47% Third base (418 votes)

19% Something else (leave in comments) (172 votes) 888 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which Cubs prospect excites you most? Michael Busch

Kevin Alcántara

Ben Brown

Owen Caissie

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Cade Horton

Matt Shaw

Someone else (leave in comments)

None vote view results 13% Michael Busch (122 votes)

2% Kevin Alcántara (27 votes)

1% Ben Brown (10 votes)

3% Owen Caissie (36 votes)

35% Pete Crow-Armstrong (316 votes)

25% Cade Horton (228 votes)

14% Matt Shaw (133 votes)

0% Someone else (leave in comments) (7 votes)

2% None (23 votes) 902 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who is your favorite current Cubs player? Adbert Alzolay

Javier Assad

Yan Gomes

Ian Happ

Kyle Hendricks

Nico Hoerner

Shōta Imanaga

Christopher Morel

Justin Steele

Seiya Suzuki

Dansby Swanson

Jameson Taillon

Mike Tauchman

Jordan Wicks

Patrick Wisdom

Someone else (leave in comments) vote view results 0% Adbert Alzolay (5 votes)

0% Javier Assad (8 votes)

1% Yan Gomes (14 votes)

4% Ian Happ (41 votes)

13% Kyle Hendricks (121 votes)

29% Nico Hoerner (256 votes)

1% Shōta Imanaga (12 votes)

11% Christopher Morel (105 votes)

10% Justin Steele (92 votes)

5% Seiya Suzuki (48 votes)

16% Dansby Swanson (142 votes)

0% Jameson Taillon (1 vote)

1% Mike Tauchman (9 votes)

0% Jordan Wicks (6 votes)

1% Patrick Wisdom (9 votes)

1% Someone else (leave in comments) (12 votes) 881 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which unit is the Cubs’ greatest strength? Bench

Bullpen

Catchers

Infielders

Outfielders

Starting rotation vote view results 3% Bench (33 votes)

4% Bullpen (38 votes)

3% Catchers (27 votes)

54% Infielders (463 votes)

22% Outfielders (189 votes)

12% Starting rotation (107 votes) 857 votes total Vote Now

Poll What is your level of confidence in the Cubs’ player development system? Very confident

Somewhat confident

Not very confident

Not confident at all

Unsure vote view results 34% Very confident (305 votes)

56% Somewhat confident (493 votes)

6% Not very confident (56 votes)

1% Not confident at all (13 votes)

0% Unsure (8 votes) 875 votes total Vote Now

Poll How do you feel about the Wrigley Field fan experience? Love it

Like it

Indifferent

Don’t like it

Extremely don’t like it vote view results 55% Love it (471 votes)

29% Like it (247 votes)

11% Indifferent (99 votes)

1% Don’t like it (11 votes)

2% Extremely don’t like it (17 votes) 845 votes total Vote Now

Poll How do you feel about Cubs game broadcasts on Marquee Sports Network? Love them

Like them

Indifferent

Don’t like them

Extremely don’t like them vote view results 12% Love them (104 votes)

35% Like them (295 votes)

31% Indifferent (261 votes)

14% Don’t like them (122 votes)

6% Extremely don’t like them (54 votes) 836 votes total Vote Now