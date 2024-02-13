Cub Tracks’ boxed spring

-WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

Bye-bye football. It’s baseball time. Very much looking forward to it, but not without trepidation. This would be a good day to sign Cody Bellinger.

Soon we’ll have more news than we know what to do with. Until then, we just have small bits, but interesting bits.

And soon, the smell of the freshly-mowed grass, hot dogs, peanuts, popcorn, and beer. Box that up and send it to me already, willya?

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Saturday in the Park



City of #Chicago designated #WrigleyField a landmark on 2/11/2004, adopting the Landmark Designation Report and limited future alterations to Wrigley Field; at the same time the City approved more night games for the #Cubs.#BaseballandtheLaw 528, 864 pic.twitter.com/dRnRBQMFxg — #BaseballandtheLaw ⚾️ (@BaseballandLaw) February 11, 2024

Food for Thought:

The eighth continent of the world is almost entirely submerged underwater.



Read more here: https://t.co/RxIwfBKrAr pic.twitter.com/G6fXIidaPZ — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 12, 2024

A Martian solar eclipse turns the sun into a giant googly eye https://t.co/95fn8FwRun — Popular Science (@PopSci) February 12, 2024

Sunken Ruins Of A 10,000-Year-Old Megastructure Found In The Baltic Seahttps://t.co/hLtUgfXZuK — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 12, 2024

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-