 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ boxed spring

Typically acerbic #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. Football games are over for a while. Let’s get to throwing the horsehide.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

-WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

Bye-bye football. It’s baseball time. Very much looking forward to it, but not without trepidation. This would be a good day to sign Cody Bellinger.

Soon we’ll have more news than we know what to do with. Until then, we just have small bits, but interesting bits.

And soon, the smell of the freshly-mowed grass, hot dogs, peanuts, popcorn, and beer. Box that up and send it to me already, willya?

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...