Cub Tracks’ boxed spring

Bye-bye football. It’s baseball time. Very much looking forward to it, but not without trepidation. This would be a good day to sign Cody Bellinger.
Soon we’ll have more news than we know what to do with. Until then, we just have small bits, but interesting bits.
And soon, the smell of the freshly-mowed grass, hot dogs, peanuts, popcorn, and beer. Box that up and send it to me already, willya?
Cubs Top-5 prospect Matt Shaw facing live pitching in @Cubs camp. #Cubs #CubsProspect #ST2K24 pic.twitter.com/otwZqUSpjj— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 12, 2024
Run Run Run!!!#cubs @ASICS_JP pic.twitter.com/ekFgpLBkMe— 【公式】鈴木誠也（Seiya Suzuki）#27 (@suzuki_seiya_sb) February 12, 2024
Saturday in the Park— #BaseballandtheLaw ⚾️ (@BaseballandLaw) February 11, 2024
City of #Chicago designated #WrigleyField a landmark on 2/11/2004, adopting the Landmark Designation Report and limited future alterations to Wrigley Field; at the same time the City approved more night games for the #Cubs.#BaseballandtheLaw 528, 864 pic.twitter.com/dRnRBQMFxg
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com): 3 storylines to watch for Cubs this spring. “Counsell’s arrival will set a new tone for a team that wants to show that last September’s slide did not define this group.”
- Riley Cavanagh (Cubbies Crib*): The Chicago Cubs are the 4th most valuable team in MLB but can’t be bothered to spend. “The funny thing is that the unwillingness to spend like a large market team hasn’t been Hoyer-specific...”
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Do the Cubs have enough to beat their underwhelming projections? There’s still time to add. “Hoyer’s track record shows that the Cubs usually close a few deals for additional pitchers in February.”
- Nick Deeds (MLB Trade Rumors*): The Cubs’ fifth starter competition. “... here’s a look at who could be under consideration to join the starting five...”
- David Laurila (Fangraphs*): Sunday Notes: For Cubs southpaw Jordan Wicks, (the) change is good. “Wicks is one of the most promising young pitchers in the Chicago Cubs organization.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Potential for Liam Hendriks deal may be growing, Cubs also monitoring Noah Syndergaard & Michael Lorenzen. “... they do seem to be on the lookout for versatile options who could work out of the rotation and/or the bullpen.” Brett Taylor has more.
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): 3 good problems that the Chicago Cubs have entering the 2024 season. “The Chicago Cubs face good problems with their lineup and bullpen. Find out who they should keep, who to trade, and how it impacts their playoff aspirations.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Are the Cubs still in the market for outfield options other than Cody Bellinger? Ken Rosenthal {$} thinks so.
