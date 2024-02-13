MLB and Nike announced details of their new player jerseys, and they are ... not good

MLB and Nike sent out a press release today with additional details on their new “vapor premier jerseys” which will be the official on-field jersey for all 30 teams in 2024.

The release stated:

Developed over multiple years, the Nike Vapor Premier jersey was engineered to improve mobility, moisture management and fit, while keeping sustainability in mind — bringing inspiration and innovation to athletes. Its breathable, lightweight, high-performance fabric was made from at least 90% recycled polyester yarns. It also provides 25% more stretch and allows the jersey to dry 28% faster, with moisture-wicking Dri-Fit ADV technology to help ensure athletes stay cool all game long.

Nolan Arenado, Adley Rutschman and Ronald Acuña Jr. were quoted in the release as saying they really liked the jerseys, calling them “comfortable,” “breathable” and that they “feel lighter.”

This might very well be true. However, here’s a counterpoint from another MLB player:

This is what the back of the white jerseys look like with the new template. Players are pretty unhappy. Miles Mikolas says they also don’t fit right; pants are no longer as customized, and the fabric is a very different consistency.



“They look cheap,” another player said. pic.twitter.com/UoH4vVHTfd — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 13, 2024

To be very clear: this is not a Cardinals decision. This is the result of Fanatics being in charge of production this year for the first time. Nike is licensing their logos. Every team will be going through this. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 13, 2024

JFC, was this an iron-on by an eight-year-old who had just drank a gallon of espresso? pic.twitter.com/boVnOtXceH — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) February 13, 2024

They do look cheap, as shown in the side-by-side comparison between last year’s Mariners jersey and this year’s, which I found here:

Last year vs this year’s replica jersey offerings from the fine folks at MLB, Nike & Fanatics. Last year’s being on the left and this year’s on the right.



I have a lot to say, so bear with me here.



Let’s just rip the bandaid off right away with this year’s new jersey offerings pic.twitter.com/3IShhlj0nL — Bobby Mullins (@TheBobbyMullins) February 11, 2024

Read the entire Twitter thread. “Cheap” doesn’t even begin to describe the new ones; as noted in the thread, the spacing is poor, the numbering style is a downgrade and the way the letters arch over the numbers looks bad. The jersey on the left looks like one from a major league sports team. The one on the right looks like someone from a beer league went to a local sporting goods store with a tiny budget and said, “Make us some jerseys.”

MLB’s press release notes that Nike, MLB and Fanatics have developed a “three-tier retail jersey assortment,” as follows:

Nike Vapor Premier Elite Jersey Authentic jersey, as worn by players on-field Nike Vapor Premier Limited Jersey Inspired by the on-field jersey, featuring an embroidered Nike Swoosh, heat applied twill logos and a woven, heat applied jocktag, heat-applied sublimated twill player name and number Nike Vapor Premier Game Jersey Replica player jersey, featuring silicone printed heat transfer front wordmark, Nike Swoosh and Silhouetted Batter, screen-printed back player name and number, heat-applied jocktag and back neck label Nike Vapor Premier Limited Jerseys are available for purchase now at MLBShop.com, Nike.com, Fanatics and local retailers around the country. Game Jerseys and Elite Jerseys will be available for purchase in the near future.

No doubt, pricing will be higher than in previous years. Key part of the Twitter thread from above:

this year, Nike/Fanatics/MLB expect you to purchase these new jerseys & enjoy it. They have basically sold you a shirsey with buttons for the fantastic price of $175 before tax at Team Store. Versatility at its finest. Look like a little leaguer while you pay big league prices. — Bobby Mullins (@TheBobbyMullins) February 11, 2024

Let’s be clear. This is pretty much all on Fanatics, which is producing the jerseys that MLB has licensed and Nike has designed.

I would think that if Miles Mikolas and some other Cardinals players don’t like what is shown above — and they shouldn’t, it looks terrible — they’re not going to be alone. MLB jerseys were just fine before Nike, and even under Nike through 2023.

These aren’t good. Hopefully, they’ll only be used for 2024 and they’ll go back to the drawing board for 2025.

When I head over to Cubs camp, I’ll try to get some photos of Cubs jerseys and see if they look as bad as the Cardinals and Mariners jerseys you see here.