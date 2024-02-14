Baseball history unpacked, February 14

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1887 - The Chicago White Stockings National League club sells King Kelly to the Boston Beaneaters for the unheard-of sum of $10,000. With the contract and bonus, Kelly is dubbed a “$15,000 Beauty.” Kelly, who is often credited with popularizing the hit-and-run, will win election to the Hall of Fame in 1945. (1,2)
- 1911 - The Philadelphia Phillies come up with an idea for a new style of uniform - white flannels with thin vertical stripes -, an innovation that predates the famed New York Yankees pinstripes by four years. (2)
- 1917 - Dave Fultz, president of the Players Fraternity, calls off a strike set to begin within the week. One of demands of the union is to abolish the 10-day clause, in which a team ceases to pay an injured player after he has been out of action for 10 days. Organized Baseball officially severs relations with the union, leaving the players without representation. (2)
- 1928 - The Major League Baseball Advisory Council agrees to allot $50,000 to develop a national championship program for amateur players. The program will be run by the American Legion. (2)
- 1957 - Some ten years after Jackie Robinson broke the major league color barrier, the Georgia Senate unanimously approves a bill prohibiting blacks from playing baseball with white players, except at religious gatherings. The bill was put forth by Senator Leon Butts. At the time, Georgia does not have a major league team, but does have several minor league teams. (1,2)
- 1976 - The Braves send Valentine’s Day cards to their season-ticket holders and the media. The Braves finished in fifth place in 1975, 40½ games behind Cincinnati. Atlanta will finish the 1976 season in last place, 32 games behind the Reds, but they are first in rhyming. Their card reads: Rose is a Red, Morgan’s one, too. They finished first, Like we wanted to. But last year’s behind us; We’re happy to say. Now we’re tied for first, Happy Valentine’s Day. (2)
- 2018 - One of the worst school shootings in U.S. history takes place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, resulting in the deaths of 16 persons and numerous others wounded. One of the school’s most famous alumni, 1B Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs, rushes to his alma mater to attempt to provide comfort to survivors. (2)
Cubs Birthdays: Ace Stewart, Mike Hechinger, Uel Eubanks, Len Gabrielson, Daniel Garibay.
Today in History:
- 1615 - Peruvian nobleman Felipe Guaman Poma de Ayala writes to offer Spanish King Philip III his newly completed Chronicle of Andean history and Spanish rule - now only indigenous Andean viewpoint to survive (Danish National Library) .
- 1747 - Astronomer James Bradley presents his discovery of the wobbling motion of the Earth on its axis to the Royal Society, London.
- 1797 - Battle of Cape St. Vincent: British fleet under Admiral Sir John Jervis defeats larger Spanish fleet under Admiral Don José de Córdoba y Ramos near Cape St. Vincent, Portugal. Captain Horatio Nelson distinguishes himself.
- 1859 - Oregon admitted as 33rd state of the Union.
- 1870 - Seraph Young becomes the first woman to legally vote in the modern United States, two days after the Utah legislature passed a law allowing women the vote.
- 1912 - Arizona was admitted to the Union as the 48th state.
- 1929 - St Valentine’s Day Massacre in Chicago, seven gangsters killed, allegedly on Al Capone’s orders.
- 1931 - The original “Dracula” film starring Bela Lugosi as the titular vampire, is released.
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
*pictured.
Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.
Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.
And everything is subject to editorial oui.
Thanks for reading.
Loading comments...