Baseball history unpacked, February 14

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs Birthdays: Ace Stewart, Mike Hechinger, Uel Eubanks, Len Gabrielson, Daniel Garibay.

Today in History:

1615 - Peruvian nobleman Felipe Guaman Poma de Ayala writes to offer Spanish King Philip III his newly completed Chronicle of Andean history and Spanish rule - now only indigenous Andean viewpoint to survive (Danish National Library) .

1747 - Astronomer James Bradley presents his discovery of the wobbling motion of the Earth on its axis to the Royal Society, London.

1797 - Battle of Cape St. Vincent: British fleet under Admiral Sir John Jervis defeats larger Spanish fleet under Admiral Don José de Córdoba y Ramos near Cape St. Vincent, Portugal. Captain Horatio Nelson distinguishes himself.

1859 - Oregon admitted as 33rd state of the Union.

1870 - Seraph Young becomes the first woman to legally vote in the modern United States, two days after the Utah legislature passed a law allowing women the vote.

1912 - Arizona was admitted to the Union as the 48th state.

1929 - St Valentine's Day Massacre in Chicago, seven gangsters killed, allegedly on Al Capone's orders.

1931 - The original "Dracula" film starring Bela Lugosi as the titular vampire, is released.

