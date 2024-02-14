Outside The Confines: We’re baaaaack

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Players have reported to most training camps and we’re seeing the first signs of activity from some players who were injured last season (I see you, Shohei Ohtani and Manny Machado).

While it will be some time before we see any actual play, it’s exciting to see players in uniform (though as you’ll read later, there are some OPINIONS on those uniforms), it’s just EXCITING to see baseball players doing baseball things. BASEBALL.

Spring training is the best.

Now onto the rest of today’s links!

“Baseball gave me a sense of responsibility … I learned to be somebody”.



Mamie “Peanut” Johnson was the first female pitcher in the Negro Leagues from 1953-1955. #BlackHistoryMonth ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ETJ4FEiEih — MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) February 13, 2024

This is what the back of the white jerseys look like with the new template. Players are pretty unhappy. Miles Mikolas says they also don’t fit right; pants are no longer as customized, and the fabric is a very different consistency.



“They look cheap,” another player said. pic.twitter.com/UoH4vVHTfd — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 13, 2024

They didn’t call him “Double Duty” for nothing.



Negro Leagues legend Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe once caught a Satchel Paige shutout in the first game of a doubleheader, then took the mound for the second game and tossed a shutout of his own. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/s7t88bipp2 — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) February 13, 2024

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.