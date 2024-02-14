 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: We’re baaaaack

Batters are taking swings, and baseball is back, baby.

By Ashley MacLennan
2024 San Diego Padres Spring Training

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Players have reported to most training camps and we’re seeing the first signs of activity from some players who were injured last season (I see you, Shohei Ohtani and Manny Machado).

While it will be some time before we see any actual play, it’s exciting to see players in uniform (though as you’ll read later, there are some OPINIONS on those uniforms), it’s just EXCITING to see baseball players doing baseball things. BASEBALL.

Spring training is the best.

Now onto the rest of today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

