Outside The Confines: We’re baaaaack

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Players have reported to most training camps and we’re seeing the first signs of activity from some players who were injured last season (I see you, Shohei Ohtani and Manny Machado).
While it will be some time before we see any actual play, it’s exciting to see players in uniform (though as you’ll read later, there are some OPINIONS on those uniforms), it’s just EXCITING to see baseball players doing baseball things. BASEBALL.
Spring training is the best.
- Danielle Allentuck and Hallie Miller report on the Orioles’ near-deal to sell stadium naming rights.
- Jay Jaffe looks at the deal that sends Jurickson Profar back to the Padres outfield.
- Here’s a prediction of the lineups for every team when games kick off next month. (MLB)
- It looks like the A’s might be looking for a way to hang out in Oakland a little longer, reports Tom Dierberger.
- Jayston Stark looks at what we learned from last season’s scheduling changes. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Adore this little animation celebrating Mamie “Peanut” Johnson.
“Baseball gave me a sense of responsibility … I learned to be somebody”.— MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) February 13, 2024
Mamie “Peanut” Johnson was the first female pitcher in the Negro Leagues from 1953-1955. #BlackHistoryMonth ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ETJ4FEiEih
- Brittany Ghiroli looks at the impact of an explosion of gifted young players on baseball. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- A development group is looking to buy the A’s share of the Coliseum. (MLB)
- David Schoenfield ranks the top free agents still available.
- Daniel Chavkin reviews some player complaints about the new uniforms this season.
- Here’s a better look at the jerseys.
This is what the back of the white jerseys look like with the new template. Players are pretty unhappy. Miles Mikolas says they also don’t fit right; pants are no longer as customized, and the fabric is a very different consistency.— Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 13, 2024
“They look cheap,” another player said. pic.twitter.com/UoH4vVHTfd
- Speaking of uniforms, here’s a look at the nine teams who will be getting City Connect jerseys this year. Story by Brent Maguire.
- Dan Gartland brings us first-time video of Shohei Ohtani taking swings as a Dodger.
- Juan Toribio gives us a little more on Ohtani’s first BP.
- Melissa Lockard takes a dive into how the Oakland Ballers want to make sure that baseball always has a home in Oakland. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Jorge Soler is headed to San Francisco, reports Davy Andrews.
- Eric Longenhagen takes a look back at his 2017 prospect analysis to see how he did in retrospect.
- Start ‘em young.
Beckham Trout’s leg kick >>> #BaseballisBACK ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2yCKVOrehL— Play Ball (@PlayBall) February 13, 2024
- Leo Morgenstern looks at how to reverse the Rowdy Tellez curse.
- Anne Rogers reports on the new proposed site for a Royals stadium.
- Anthony Olivieri gives further details on the arrest of a suspect in the theft and destruction of a Jackie Robinson statue.
- Chandler Rome looks at how the new Astros manager is looking to the future. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- This story is incredible. Baseball is the best.
They didn’t call him “Double Duty” for nothing.— MLB Vault (@MLBVault) February 13, 2024
Negro Leagues legend Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe once caught a Satchel Paige shutout in the first game of a doubleheader, then took the mound for the second game and tossed a shutout of his own. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/s7t88bipp2
