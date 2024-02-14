BCB After Dark: Should the Cubs pivot to Chapman?

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the grooviest get-together for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We are so glad you decided to spend your Mardi Gras with us. We have no cover charge this evening. Dress code is whatever you want to wear. We’ve still got a few tables left. Bring your own libations.

BCB After Dark is the place for you to talk baseball, music, movies, or anything else you need to get off your chest, as long as it is within the rules of the site. The late-nighters are encouraged to get the party started, but everyone else is invited to join in as you wake up the next morning and into the afternoon.

Last evening, I asked you how much did you think Cody Bellinger would eventually get in a free agent contract. Forty-seven percent of you thought that he would end up signing in the $145 to $165 million range, which is what a few prognosticators predicted at the start of the season. Thirty percent thought he’d get more than that and 24 percent thought he’d get less.

Here’s the part where I put the music and the movies. Those of you who skip that can do so now. You wont hurt my feelings.

Tonight for Mardi Gras, we’ve got the wonderfully-named New Orleans jazz/funk/rock band Bonerama. This is “Mr. Okra,” and it’s a performance for the New Orleans community-run radio station WWOZ in 2015.

If you’re interested in weird covers, Bonerama does have an album of Led Zeppelin covers. I thought I’d do something more New Orleans tonight, but maybe I’ll feature them doing Zeppelin at a later date.

We are almost done with the BCB Winter Western Classic, but you still have time to vote in the final quarter final matchup between The Searchers and Once Upon A Time in the West.

After Wednesday, we just have the two semi-final matchups and the final. One semifinal is set between Stagecoach and Rio Bravo. The winner of yesterday’s matchup will take on Red River. Will we get two John Ford/Howard Hawks matchups in the semifinals? It certainly looks likely at this point.

Welcome back to everyone who skips the music and movies.

Tonight I’m going to ask you to consider the unthinkable. What if the Cubs fail to sign Cody Bellinger? Honestly, I have no idea who would sign him. It seems to me that the Cubs are the only team interested him at the moment and the standoff is because the Cubs feel no need to bid against themselves. Yes, other teams would be interested in Bellinger if the price came down, but if his price came down, he’d probably be signing with the Cubs.

But let’s say I’m wrong and the Blue Jays or the Red Sox or the Athletics step up and offer Bellinger $190 million. (I threw the A’s in there just for fun.) What then for the Cubs? Do they move on to another member of the “Boras Four”?

So tonight’s question is “If the Cubs don’t sign Cody Bellinger, should they then sign Matt Chapman?”

Now obviously if you think the Cubs should sign Chapman whether or not the Cubs sign Bellinger, it will be an easy “yes” vote for you. If you think the Cubs should not sign Chapman under any circumstances, then it is an easy “no” vote.

The pluses on Chapman, as I see it, are:

—Chapman plays third base, a position of need for the Cubs.

—Chapman has been an excellent defensive player.

—He will be cheaper. The same predictions that I used for Bellinger yesterday have Chapman going for five years and $95 to $120 million. But the market for him may even be weaker than the market for Bellinger.

—Except for the shortened 2020 season, Chapman has had a bWAR of 3.2 or higher every season in the majors and a 4.4 WAR last year.

—Even if he’s not a classic power hitter, he does contribute a lot of doubles.

The negatives, as I see them:

—Chapman is right-handed and the Cubs already are pretty right-handed.

—Chapman strikes out a ton and because of that, his batting average is usually below average. He does walk enough to make his OBP acceptable, if not great.

—He struggled after April last year, but he started to put things together with a big July. Then he injured his finger, went on the injured list and wasn’t the same when he returned.

—While his defense is still quite good, it’s not elite like it used to be. His defense is trending in the wrong direction as he ages.

—Chapman would cost the Cubs’ their second draft pick as he received a qualifying offer. But the Cubs would have also gotten a draft pick for losing Bellinger.

—He’s already 30.

So if the Cubs don’t sign Bellinger, would you want them to sign Chapman? I’m going to give you three options. In the first one, the Cubs sign Chapman to a five-year deal for $95 million. In the second option, they sign him to a two-year deal (with an opt-out after one) for $50 million. The last option is that the Cubs go into the season with neither Bellinger or Chapman.

Poll If Cody Bellinger signs elsewhere, should the Cubs sign Matt Chapman? Yes, to a 5-year, $95 million deal

Yes, if he’ll agree to 2-year, $50 million with an opt out

No, stay away at any reasonable cost. vote view results 11% Yes, to a 5-year, $95 million deal (6 votes)

65% Yes, if he’ll agree to 2-year, $50 million with an opt out (34 votes)

23% No, stay away at any reasonable cost. (12 votes) 52 votes total Vote Now

Thank you all for coming in this evening. I hope that you’ve enjoyed the celebration. Please get home safely. Watch out for revelers. We hope you come back soon. Tip your waitstaff. And join us again tomorrow for more BCB After Dark.