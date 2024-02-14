There are big changes coming to the Arizona and Florida Complex Leagues

In an article for Baseball America, J.J. Cooper reports that there are big changes coming to the two complex leagues for the 2024 season. (Baseball America sub. req.) Specifically, the league that traditionally started after the major league draft in June will start much earlier and finish up around the time of the draft in July.

As the article notes, last year the Arizona Complex League and the Florida Complex League started on June 5 and ran until August 22. This year, the league will start on May 4 and will finish on July 25. While the exact date of the MLB Draft has yet to be announced, it is expected to run from July 14 to July 16 and newly-drafted players are not required to sign until August 1.

So why are the Complex Leagues, which used to be called “rookie ball,” being moved before the draft? According to Cooper, it is because of the reduction of minor leaguers allowed in a organization playing in the United States from 180 to 165. With 15 fewer slots available for minor leaguers, teams feared that they wouldn’t have enough pitching after the draft to play even the half season that the complex leagues play. Pitchers in the complex leagues rarely pitch more than two innings at a time and many newly-drafted pitchers often get shut down after having carried big workloads in college or high school. Since some pitchers will have to be released at the draft to make way for new ones, there will be far fewer arms available to eat up those innings.

An added benefit of this, especially for teams like the Cubs who play in Arizona, is that they the league will now dodge the worst of the summer desert heat. Florida can be rough in August as well.

Whereas before, the complex leagues were the first place for drafted players to get their feet wet in organized ball, those leagues will now mostly serve as a first step for players coming to the US for the first time from the Dominican Summer League. (The 165-player limit does not apply to players in the DSL. That league has a separate player limit.) There will also be a few draftees from the year previous that a team might feel are not ready yet for full-season ball.

So what are the newly-drafted players going to do? Obviously the top ones will start in low- or high-A like they always have. Maybe they won’t get that one week in the complex league anymore, but it’s not like they ever stayed there long. The rest of them will likely play in informal games worked out between the teams. This is essentially the same as the Extended Spring Training games of years past, except now they will be played in July and August instead of April and May.

Why is it OK for players to compete in these unofficial games? Simply because the games are unofficial, there’s no issue with ending an inning early when a pitcher has reached their pitch count or even ending the game early when one team runs out of pitchers.

Cooper also notes that this system would, as the rules are written right now, award an extra year of protection from the Rule 5 Draft to players who didn’t play in full-season ball the year they were drafted. However, Cooper says that MLB intends to close this loophole. I’m sure the unions will insist upon it.

Is this a good or a bad development for baseball? Honestly, I’m not sure. The reduction of minor leaguers under contract from 180 to 165 is definitely a bad thing, but I assume that was necessary for the owners to agree to the big pay increases the minor league got. It’s hard to say whether this is the best way to deal with that. I guess time will tell on that.

In any case, what used to be called “rookie ball” is going to be very different this season.