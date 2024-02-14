The Daily Belli watch: 9 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

Today’s the day!

Cubs pitchers and catchers report to the Sloan Park complex in Mesa for their first official workout, though some players were going through informal workouts earlier this week.

And guess whose name was on Nico Hoerner’s lips?

Cutting to the chase: Cody Bellinger is one of those players still on the board. He starred for the Cubs on a one-year deal last season and remains a fit for a ballclub that would benefit from his lefty bat and defensive versatility. “Yeah, we can say his name,” Hoerner said with a laugh. “I just hope that this process is what he wants and he gets what he deserves. He’s been everything you could ask for from a teammate. … Obviously, I’d love to have him here — that’d be amazing.”

Would Jed Hoyer’s front office be tricky enough to pull a “Dexter Fowler”? Sign Bellinger secretly and have him walk out to join other Cubs players on the back fields in Mesa, still in street clothes?

Probably not, I suppose. It sure would be fun to see, though.

I’m planning on going to the first official workout later this morning and hope to have photos and video for you here this afternoon.

In the meantime, as has been the case with every post in this series, feel free to use it as a general open thread for baseball discussion today.