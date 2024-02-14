Marquee Sports Network will air 27 Cubs Spring Training games

Marquee Sports Network announced its 2024 Cubs Spring Training broadcast schedule Wednesday.

It includes all 18 home games at Sloan Park against MLB teams, as well as the March 15 “Spring Breakout” game between Cubs minor leaguers and White Sox minor leaguers. There will also be nine away games broadcast on Marquee. The “Spring Breakout” game will be led by the “Road to Wrigley” crew of Elise Menaker, Lance Brozdowski and Jim Callis.

The channel is also offering up to 30 days of free viewing of games on the Marquee Sports Network app. Beginning February 23, in-market Cubs fans can sign up for a special promo. The offer is available to new subscribers signing up through WatchMarquee.com using the code SPRINGTRAINING24. If you subscribe to this, you will receive a free promotional period of 30 days or until March 29 (whichever occurs sooner). Following the promotional period, subscribers will be charged at the monthly subscription rate of $19.99 (unless cancelled). To sign up or for more information, visit MarqueeSportsNetwork.com/SpringPromo.

Here is the complete Marquee broadcast schedule of games. All times Central. (SS) denotes split squad.

Fri., Feb. 23 2:05 PM Home vs. White Sox

Sat., Feb. 24 2:05 PM Away vs. Giants

Sun., Feb. 25 2:05 PM Home vs. Padres

Tue., Feb. 27 2:05 PM Home vs. Reds

Wed., Feb. 28 2:10 PM Away vs. Brewers

Thu., Feb. 29 2:05 PM Home vs. Rockies

Fri., March 1 2:05 PM Home vs. White Sox

Sat., March 2 2:05 PM Away vs. Dodgers

Sun., March 3 2:05 PM Home vs. Guardians

Tue., March 5 7:05 PM Away vs. Royals

Wed., March 6 2:05 PM Home vs. Angels

Thu., March 7 7:05 PM Away vs. Reds

Fri., March 8 2:05 PM Home vs. Mariners (SS)

Sat., March 9 2:05 PM Home vs. Rockies

Sun., March 10 3:05 PM Away vs. Rangers

Tue., March 12 8:05 PM Home vs. Brewers

Thu., March 14 3:05 PM Home vs. Athletics

Fri., March 15 4:05 PM Home vs. White Sox

Sat., March 16 3:05 PM Home vs. Royals (SS)

Sat., March 16 3:10 PM Away vs. Angels (SS)

Sun., March 17 3:05 PM Home vs. Rangers

Tue., March 19 8:05 PM Home vs. Diamondbacks

Wed., March 20 3:05 PM Away vs. Athletics

Fri., March 22 3:05 PM Home vs. Giants (SS)

Sat., March 23 3:05 PM Home vs. Brewers

Mon., March 25 3:05 PM Home vs. Cardinals

Tue., March 26 2:05 PM Home vs. Cardinals

Notes:

The home game on March 2 and the away game on March 16 will be the Cubs’ opponent’s broadcast, carried by Marquee.

The March 15 game is the “Spring Breakout” game featuring Cubs vs. White Sox minor leaguers.

The March 16 away game against the Angels will be carried live on the Marquee app and on a delayed basis on Marquee.

The March 26 home game vs. the Cardinals will also be carried on ESPN+.

The following away games will be aired on the opponent’s TV channel:

Fri., March 15 3:05 PM Away vs. White Sox on NBC Sports Chicago

Sun., March 24 3:10 PM Away vs. Mariners on Root Sports Northwest

The following away games have no TV broadcast currently listed. If these are added later by the Cubs’ opponent’s channel, I will have info in each day’s game preview.

Mon., Feb. 26 2:05 PM Away vs. Royals

Mon., March 4 2:10 PM Away vs. Padres

Fri., March 8 2:10 PM Away vs. Diamondbacks (SS)

Wed., March 13 3:05 PM Away vs. Guardians

Thu., March 21 3:10 PM Away vs. Rockies

Fri., March 22 3:05 PM Away vs. Giants (SS)

Earlier this month there was a report that Marquee would be broadcasting some spring games remotely. I have reached out to Marquee to see if there’s a specific list of games being called remotely and will update this article if I hear back.