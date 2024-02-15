Cub Tracks’ spring in, fallout

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

We got the stuff for you today. All agog about Spring Training... read on... and of course the elephant in the room is mentioned once or twice. This would be a good day to sign Cody Bellinger.

We are with you every step of the way, Ryno! ❤️ #RynoStrong pic.twitter.com/FnK5MJFcYW — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 13, 2024

Getting a look at a Shota Imanaga bullpen today #Cubs pic.twitter.com/poMhwYTQwD — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) February 14, 2024

President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, General Manager Carter Hawkins and Manager Craig Counsell address the media for the first time at Spring Training in Mesa, AZ. https://t.co/RGVyqDOwXx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 14, 2024

Cubs Ian Happ on FA Bellinger: "He's not the first guy to go through it that way. There's plenty of guys that have gone late into spring training...That's the way the market shaped up this year. For them, that's the way they've chosen to do it. There's nothing wrong with that." — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 14, 2024

