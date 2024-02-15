Cub Tracks’ spring in, fallout

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
We got the stuff for you today. All agog about Spring Training... read on... and of course the elephant in the room is mentioned once or twice. This would be a good day to sign Cody Bellinger.
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
We are with you every step of the way, Ryno! ❤️ #RynoStrong pic.twitter.com/FnK5MJFcYW— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 13, 2024
Getting a look at a Shota Imanaga bullpen today #Cubs pic.twitter.com/poMhwYTQwD— Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) February 14, 2024
Marquee’s #Cubs spring-training broadcast schedule. pic.twitter.com/uXzaE5ruAB— Jeff Agrest # (@JeffAgrest) February 14, 2024
President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, General Manager Carter Hawkins and Manager Craig Counsell address the media for the first time at Spring Training in Mesa, AZ. https://t.co/RGVyqDOwXx— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 14, 2024
Cubs Ian Happ on FA Bellinger: "He's not the first guy to go through it that way. There's plenty of guys that have gone late into spring training...That's the way the market shaped up this year. For them, that's the way they've chosen to do it. There's nothing wrong with that."— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 14, 2024
- Fangraphs*: Effectively Wild Episode 2124: Season Preview Series: Rangers and Cubs. [Podcast].
- Maritza Dominguez (AZ Republic*): 10 years ago, Mesa built the Chicago Cubs a new ballpark. They are there to stay. “... the MLB franchise plans to continue its presence in the East Valley city for another decade.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): The Cubs and White Sox are back to work. Now where were we again? “Cubs fans are praying Hoyer pulls out an oldie but goodie from the Theo Epstein playbook and does a “Dexter”...”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs opening spring training with ‘healthy sense of urgency’. “The first official workout for pitchers and catchers is scheduled for Wednesday, but the complex was abuzz with activity Tuesday.” Andy Martinez has some of this.
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): The 6 biggest questions facing the Cubs as spring training begins. “Here are some of the biggest questions still facing the Cubs...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Projecting the Cubs’ Opening Day roster. “... it feels as if the ballclub might still have a move or two coming in the next few weeks to fortify the roster.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Jed Hoyer focused on current players while ‘Always Looking for Upgrades’. “I don’t think we’re ever going to feel complete,” Hoyer said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): New faces arrive at Cubs camp, but are more on the way? “A pile of big-name free agents are still available, making that “offseason” label hard to peel off...” Meghan Montemurro has thoughts about this {$}.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs begin spring training with Cody Bellinger as the free agent still looming over everything. “There’s definitely a lot up in the air,” Nico Hoerner said Tuesday. With Sahadev Sharma: The Cubs still look incomplete at the start of a spring training with many moving parts. {$}. “there will be hopes for another Dexter Fowler moment.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): What would the Cubs lineup look like without Cody Bellinger or Matt Chapman? “... it’s not necessarily terrible.”
- Phil Rogers (Forbes*): Morel and Amaya are keys to Counsell’s first camp with Cubs. “Craig Counsell wasn’t hired to work miracles...”
- MLB.com*: Every ranked prospect in big league camp. “Invited to Major League camp, there are always prospects who shine so bright under the Florida or Arizona sun that they force their organizations’ hand. “
- Mack Liederman (Block Club Chicago*): CTA could widen Addison Red Line platform to handle overcrowding after Cubs games, concerts. “The project may require the CTA to buy properties neighboring Wrigley Field’s “L” stop and is part of a larger overhaul of the Red Line’s north branch.”
- Michael Johnson (WGN9*): Pearl Jam will play 2 shows at Wrigley Field in August, Cubs announce. “... Aug. 29 and 31, as part of its “Dark Matter” World Tour 2024.”
Food for Thought:
Primates have been teasing each other for 13 million years https://t.co/k2mul0wG36— Popular Science (@PopSci) February 14, 2024
A global tally of how migrating animals are faring includes over 1,000 land and aquatic species. https://t.co/XJlMxokg6f— Science News (@ScienceNews) February 13, 2024
Undeciphered Script From Easter Island Is Unlike Any Known Writing Systemhttps://t.co/KD1WN5UD9m— IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 14, 2024
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-
Loading comments...