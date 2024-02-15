BCB After Dark: Who is the Cubs’ biggest threat this year?

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the coolest club for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in and sit with us. There are still a few tables available. Let us know if there is anything we can do for you. The show will start shortly. Bring your own beverage.

Last night I asked you if you thought it would be a good idea for the Cubs to sign free agent third baseman Matt Chapman if they fail to sign Cody Bellinger. Basically, you were only in favor of it if it were a “pillow contract” of two years with an option. That option got 58 percent of the vote. Thirty percent didn’t want Chapman even at that price. The rest wanted to sign him to a five-year deal (or so).

It’s Valentine’s Day, so I guess it’s mandatory to feature “My Funny Valentine.” I think last year I presented the famous Chet Baker version, so this year I’m presenting the equally-famous Miles Davis version. This is a live performance in at the Philharmonic in New York in 1964.

It’s not quite the “second great Miles Davis Quintet” because Wayne Shorter hadn’t left the Jazz Messengers quite yet and the tenor saxophonist is the still very good George Coleman. But the rest of the quintet is here already with Tony Williams on drums, Ron Carter on bass and Herbie Hancock on piano.

You voted in the BCB Winter Western Classic and the results are in. The number-one seed The Searchers (1956) topped the eight-seed, Once Upon A Time in the West (1968) with 64 percent of the vote.

That leaves us with just three contests left. The two semifinals and the final. The Searchers against Red River and Stagecoach against Rio Bravo. And as coincidence would have it, both semifinal contests feature a matchup of a John Ford-directed movie and a Howard Hawks directed movie. We also have a color film taking on a black-and-white effort in both semis—one from each director. And all four pictures star The Duke, John Wayne.* So we have two of the greatest directors of the studio era—maybe the two best directors of that time, although there is a lot of competition for that claim—and the greatest Western actor of all time.

When I was growing up, John Wayne pictures were on television all the time on Saturday or Sunday afternoon. And on the rare occasion that I tuned in to watch one, I wasn’t impressed. (Of course, I was a young punk back then.) And to be fair, I’m sure some of the pictures I caught on the weekend matinees were really crappy. The Duke made a lot of movies and many of them stunk. I can’t remember which ones I would have seen. (Other than The Alamo, which does, in fact, stink. Your mileage may vary, but you’d be wrong.)

But as I hope I’ve made clear over the course of this competition, my opinion of Wayne’s acting ability and many of the films he made has changed since I was young. When he wanted to be, Wayne was a great actor. And in all four of these pictures, he does a terrific job. Wayne actually does a better job in She Wore A Yellow Ribbon or The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance than Rio Bravo or Stagecoach in my mind, but that doesn’t mean those two films are better pictures.

In our matchup today, Wayne arguably plays the villain in both films, He’s certainly at least an antihero both films.

We can debate the auteur theory all day long or the difference between Ford and Hawks. But the bottom line is that Wayne made good movies with both of them. Also with Henry Hathaway, John Sturges, Don Siegel and others.

*Technically Claire Trevor gets top billing in Stagecoach, but we all know that was marketing and that Wayne was the real star of Stagecoach. But Stagecoach is also a real ensemble cast film, so “star” is pretty relative.

So enough of my going on about Duke Morrison. Now on to the voting. As always, I’m just repeating what I wrote earlier.

The Searchers. (1956) #1 seed. Directed by John Ford. Starring John Wayne, Jeffey Hunter and Vera Miles.

The Searchers is bookended by two of the most famous shots in American cinema. The movie starts in a darkened screen when a woman opens a door, revealing a glorious, Technicolor VistaVision shot of John Ford’s beloved Monument Valley of Northern Arizona, here standing in for West Texas. The film closes the same way, with the the door framing John Wayne’s Ethan Edwards standing in front of the same door in front of Monument Valley. This time, the door closes on him and the screen goes black. Whether or not you like The Searchers—and the film has plenty of critics—it’s hard to argue against it being one of the most influential films of all time. The basic theme of a man obsessed to the point of madness on an epic quest may have been lifted from Moby Dick. In turn, director Martin Scorsese’s 1976 masterpiece Taxi Driver is, in many ways, The Searchers set in contemporary New York. The scene in Star Wars where Luke Skywalker’s aunt and uncle’s home on Tatooine is burned down is a direct lift from The Searchers. Heck, the Buddy Holly hit “That’ll Be the Day” was lifted from the line that Wayne’s character utters repeatedly throughout The Searchers. By 1956, director John Ford was starting to question the basic story that had been told since the birth of the Republic about the settlement of America. What if the white people aren’t the good guys? The Searchers is far too thematically ambiguous to come down on one side or the other of that question. I don’t think Ford was ready to answer that question in 1956. But he certainly is starting to question the basic racism that fueled the genocide of the Native Americans, as well as the cycle of revenge that leads to nothing but death and destruction. But The Searchers is not a piece of agitprop propaganda. Far from it. It’s an epic tale of a man obsessed, driven by his demons in a years-long quest for revenge that he hopes will culminate in the murder his niece Debbie (Natalie Wood). Wayne plays Ethan Edwards, a former Confederate officer who, three years after the war ended, has never accepted the South’s defeat. He returns to the farm of his brother Aaron (Walter Coy), sister-in-law Martha (Dorothy Jordan) and their two daughters Debbie (Natalie’s younger sister Lana Wood playing the young Debbie) and Lucy (Pippa Scott). Ford makes it clear from the beginning that Ethan is not the heroic character that Wayne traditionally played. Beyond not accepting the defeat of the Confederacy, he seems to have made a suspicious amount of money in the three years since, for which he offers no explanation. Ethan also clearly has a thing for his sister-in-law and her, in turn, for him. While the film leaves it at that, there has been much speculation about their relationship from film scholars in the decades since. But what most marks Ethan as a man of questionable character is his overwhelming racism. Aaron’s family has adopted Martin (Hunter), an orphan of 1/8th Native American blood. That one Indian great-grandfather is enough for Ethan to think Martin is of questionable character and loyalty, even though he has given zero reasons for anyone to think that he’s anything but a fine, upstanding young man who loves his adopted family. When the cattle owned by a neighbor are stolen, men of the settlement and the Texas Rangers go out to look for them. It turns out that the stolen cattle was a ruse by a Comanche named “Scar,” who leads a raiding party to kill Ethan’s brother and sister-in-law while the men are out looking for the cattle. The two young girls have been abducted. The party goes off to find them. Eventually along the way, Ethan reveals that he’s found the body of the older Lucy, raped and murdered by her Comanche abductors. But they have reason to believe that the younger Debbie is still alive, forced into a marriage with Scar. This starts a five-year quest for Ethan to find Debbie. But Ethan’s plan isn’t to rescue Debbie but to kill her. Because Ethan believes that after a few years living with the Comanche, Debbie has likely gone “full native” and in his mind, it’s better for a blood relative of his to be dead than living as a Comanche bride. Martin goes along with Ethan’s quest because he’s determined to keep Ethan from murdering his little sister. He leaves behind his fiancée Laurie (Miles) in order to save his sister’s life. So yeah, this is a dark picture. Ford, probably correctly, felt that audiences in 1956 weren’t ready to handle that unfiltered, so he puts in some more light-hearted storylines, such as when Martin finds himself accidentally married to an Indian girl. There’s also that unrequited romance between Martin and Laurie that doesn’t serve a lot of purpose other than to take a break from the grim reality of Ethan and Martin’s quest. Ford also softens the ending, which should finish with either Ethan killing Debbie or Martin killing Ethan. Would the film be better without these touches? Probably, but I don’t think audiences would have accepted the film without them. One test screening and Warner Brothers would have rejected a film like that outright. The Searchers is also a gloriously beautiful film with cinematography by Winton C. Hoch. Ethan and Martin travel through not just Monument Valley, but also in other picturesque areas of the West. The racism at the heart of the film is also the heart of the controversy of the movie. Knowing what I know about John Ford, I have no doubt that he has little sympathy for Ethan’s hatred of the Indians, even in 1956. (I’m not so sure about Wayne, although it has been said that every good actor thinks they’re the hero of their film, no matter what part they play.) Audiences are supposed to sympathize with Ethan’s quest for revenge and the loss that he feels about the murder of his family, but even there, it is revealed that Scar attacked the homestead in revenge for the death of his two brothers at the hands of white settlers. But Scar is portrayed as even worse than Ethan. The major theme of The Searchers is how the cycle of revenge destroys not only the victims, but also the souls of the perpetrators. Audiences are supposed to feel uncomfortable cheering for a hero like Ethan who is so flawed and so filled with evil intentions. But where the critics of The Searchers make their point is that is not clear that audiences, either of the fifties or today, are actually bothered by Ethan’s racism. On top of that, by casting an actor that audiences are predisposed to accept as heroic like Wayne, The Searchers risks making the racism look heroic as well. But Ford knew audiences of the time would only accept so much criticism of the prevailing narrative of the settling of the West. It’s also not clear that Ford himself was fulling willing to give up those heroic narratives at this point either. Ethan and Martin aren’t the only searchers here. Ford, and we as an audience, are supposed to be searching for answers as well. Many have said that as Ethan Edwards, Wayne turns in his greatest performance. This is a complicated man who has that John Wayne charm and is loyal and generous. He certainly loves his family. But his blinding racism leads him to believe that the murder of his niece would be an act of love.

Red River (1948). Directed by Howard Hawks. Starring John Wayne, Montgomery Clift and Joanne Dru.

According to Hawks, when fellow director John Ford saw Red River, he was so impressed with the performance of Ford’s frequent collaborator John Wayne that he told Hawks “I didn’t know the big son of a bitch could act!” Without Red River, so the belief goes, Ford would have never cast Wayne in the more challenging roles he played in She Wore A Yellow Ribbon and, of course, The Searchers. Red River also plays an important role in film history as Montgomery Clift’s first movie. Clift is widely considered to be the the first actor to come out of the Method School to hit Hollywood, opening the door to Marlon Brando, Paul Newman, Marilyn Monroe and pretty much every big actor of the “New Hollywood” era of the sixties and seventies. The plot of Red River is esentially Mutiny on the Bounty set on a cattle drive, with some added Freudian touches about the relationship between fathers and sons and the psychological need for the son to surpass the father. The message of the film unfortunately gets blunted by an ending tacked on to give American audiences a happy ending. Red River is a fictionalized story of the opening of the Chisholm Trail after the Civil War. Wayne plays Thomas Dunson, a man traveling to California in 1851 with his herd of cattle and his sweetheart Fen (Coleen Gray). Dunson, along with his faithful sidekick Groot (Walter Brennan), decides to break off from the wagon train and stay in Texas. Despite Fen’s pleas to take her with him, he orders her to continue on to California. Shortly thereafter, the wagon train is attacked and slaughtered by Indians. (And the fact that Wayne barely reacts to the slaughter of his sweetheart is either a sign that Dunson is either a man who keeps his feelings well bottled up or a sociopath.) The only survivor of the attack is a young boy named Matthew Garth, whom Dunson and Groot take in as a ward. Light spoilers: Fourteen years pass and Matt (Clift) is now a man. Dunson’s ranch had prospered, but the Civil War wrecked the market for beef in South Texas. The only way for Dunson to save his ranch is to drive the cattle to Missouri, where it can be loaded on the railroad and shipped to hungry markets in the East. (And yes, Dunson has several speeches about the virtues of eating beef.) The trek will be hard and Dunson demands than any man who signs on sees it through to the end. His orders along the way are not to be questioned. Eventually along the way, the men hear that the railroad has been extended to Abilene, Kansas, which would be a much easier trip. A stampede has destroyed most of their supplies and they’ve been forced into eating their cattle and living off the land. Most think they won’t make it to Missouri and want to divert to Kansas. But without proof that the rail has reached Abilene, Dunson refuses to consider it. A lack of sleep and a a lot of whiskey drinking makes Dunson more erratic and tyrannical. But when he threatens to hang two deserters, Matthew leads a mutiny, least the men decide to kill Dunson themselves. In Matt’s mind, he’s doing Dunson a favor. Matthew leaves Dunson behind and takes the cattle off to Kansas. Dunson assembles a gang and follows, swearing that he’ll kill his traitorous surrogate son. Spoilers over. Red River really is an actor’s movie. Hawks’ direction, Russell Harlan’s black-and-white cinematography and the Christian Nyby editing are terrific as well, but what really makes Red River stand out is how different the acting feels from everything else made in the mid-forties. (Even though it wasn’t released until 1948, the film was shot in 1946.) Even though Matt is the real hero of this film, Clift doesn’t play him as a typical Western hero. Clift underplays Matthew Garth, giving him a thoughtful air and a sense that there is a lot going on underneath. He’s clearly torn between his loyalty to Dunson and his desire to prove himself to be as good or better than his surrogate father. Matt is also the one who keeps everything in perspective when Dunson is losing all touch with reality. Clift is good enough to convey this with just a look or a pause. You can imagine that Wayne, when working opposite this cerebral performance by Clift, said to himself “Oh, so we’re going to do it that way?” He eschewed his typical larger-than-life performances, seemingly knowing that he’d look bad compared to Clift doing it that way. Instead, Wayne also went as small and intimate as he could. Even as Dunson’s obsessions descend into madness, Wayne never really loses his cool. In a turnabout for Wayne, Dunson is basically the villain for over half of this film. Even in his more heroic moments, you can tell there’s a dark side there. I’m not sure how audiences of 1948 would have taken Dunson claiming his ranch by shooting two Mexican cowboys early in the film, but it’s a red flag to modern audiences. That scene also starts Dunson’s disturbing and somewhat darkly comic habit of killing people and then reading the Bible over their graves. Brennen as Nadine Groot plays the comic relief role that he often played in Westerns. There’s a running gag about him losing his false teeth in a poker game. But he also serves as a narrator, explaining to characters (and the audience) about the relationship between Dunson and Matt. In some versions of the film, Brennen literally works as the narrator, although the restored versions mostly available today use the original cut that had a written journal appear on the screen to fill in the blanks between certain scenes. Dru plays Tess Millay, a dance hall girl on a wagon train that the cattle drive encounters about three-quarters of the way through the film. She’s a standard Hawksian woman—tough, smart, fast-taking, confident and ultimately there to serve the men. In our introduction to Tess, her party is under attack from Indians. While Matt comes to the rescue and fights off the assault, Tess takes an arrow to the shoulder without flinching. She continues talking to Matt for a while until he realizes that she’s been hit. Matt: I thought I told you to stay down. Tess: You did. Matt: Why didn’t you? Tess: I got up. Tess falls in love with Matthew, of course, but her ultimate role is to serve as a sounding board for both Matt and Dunson. Matthew leaves Tess to finish the cattle drive (just like Dunson did Fen 14 years earlier) and Dunson comes across her, looking to find and kill Matthew. That’s where Wayne does one of his better acting job, depressingly explaining that all he wanted was for something and someone to live on after him. That person was supposed to be Matthew, but the mutiny ended that. Dunson offers Tess half of everything he has in exchange for bearing his son. Tess agrees on the condition that Dunson stops trying to kill Matt. That’s a deal-breaker for Dunson. His quest for revenge is more important to him at this point than having a son. Hawks made the decision to shoot in black-and-white because he felt that color would have made this dark tale too pretty. I wouldn’t call Red River a noir, but there’s some similar thinking going on there. But there is a lot of great cinematography in Red River, especially with the hundreds of cattle traveling across the countryside. And the scene where the cattle drive starts with repeated closeups of the ranchers going “Hee-yaw! And waving their hats is iconic enough that Peter Bogdanovich used it for The Last Picture Show. There are a few things that keep Red River from being truly great. The portrayal of the Native Americans as nothing but bloodthirsty savages was common for the time, but still strikes a bad tone—especially since Dunson becomes just as bloodthirsty. There’s Hawks’ typical misuse of women, not giving them much life beyond a desire to be a wife or girlfriend to the male lead. Dru, in just her second film, does a great job with what little she’s given to do, but mostly she’s there to force a deus ex machina ending. That ending is the third problem. The fourth issue with Red River is the relationship between Matthew Garth and a rival rancher Cherry Valance (John Ireland). The two have a rivalry from the time we meet them and Groot keeps telling us they are going to have a showdown—which, not to spoil things, never comes. Film historians of queer cinema have suggested that there is something else going on between Matthew and Cherry, which, I don’t know. Maybe. If you see it, good on you. I really don’t. But despite those flaws (especially the cop-out ending), Red River is a still a great movie for the acting, the editing and the cinematography. I should also mention, for those of you who missed it during our discussion of She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, that Joanne Dru was the aunt of seventies-era Cubs’ first baseman Pete LaCock.

I think one of the things that is most frustrating about the Cubs’ slow winter is that the NL Central seems so there for the taking. There’s no superteam like the Braves or the Dodgers. There isn’t even a sneaky defending NL champs like the Diamondbacks or, from the year before, the Phillies. It’s five teams that could be good but won’t necessarily be good.

Defending champion Milwaukee lost their best two starting pitchers—Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff. OK, Woodruff is still on the team but is expected to miss the entire year after shoulder surgery. The Brewers also lost their longtime manager. You may have heard about that.

The Reds have a lot of exciting young position players, but their pitching is kind of a mess. I know we’ve been expecting Hunter Greene to be good for quite a while now and he’s still young enough that he might just be really good this year. But his performance last season shouldn’t give the Reds much cause for optimism.

The Reds have also (apparently) lost their heart and soul, Joey Votto, who has been a fixture at first base for the Reds since the Truman administration. Or the Louis St. Laurent prime ministership. Votto is Canadian, after all.

The Pirates are still the Pirates. They made a few minor moves this winter that weren’t bad, but they hardly seem likely to turn a 76-win team into a pennant contender. I guess they are counting on Oneil Cruz coming back healthy and yes, that would be a big plus for Pittsburgh if it happens. But they still don’t seem like a playoff team.

Then there are the Cardinals. Like the Cubs, St. Louis could still add a player this offseason. They’ve been heavily connected to their former pitcher Jordan Montgomery, although no one seems to think they are the favorites to sign him. (That’s Montgomery’s most-recent team, Texas.)

But the Cardinals did add a lot of pitching to their woeful starting rotation last year, but it’s more quantity than quality. St. Louis has added Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn. Gray should help. Gibson and Lynn might help, but they sure haven’t helped their recent teams much.

The Cardinals still have some elite bats on offense, but this is a team that looked to be getting old fast last year. And this year, they are a year older. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras are all on the wrong side of thirty. Jordan Walker is an impressive young bat, but he’s so bad in the outfield that he may be condemned to DH-only duty at just 22. At least Lars Nootbaar is good and in his prime.

So tonight’s question is: which NL Central team, other than the Cubs, is most likely to win the division? What I’m asking is, if the Cubs are fighting for the division title in September, which other NL Central team will we be most pulling to lose?

