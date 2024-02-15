The Daily Belli watch: 8 days to the Cubs Spring Training opener

Pitchers and catchers had their official report date to Cubs Spring Training Wednesday and President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer held a news conference.

He had things to say about Cody Bellinger.

‘‘There’s a lot of good free agents out there,’’ Hoyer said. ‘‘Certainly, it’s been a really late-evolving offseason. And so every day we’re in contact with different free agents. And we may well add one or more players to the roster. But at this point, as we sit down and think about it . . . it is Day 1 of spring training, and we’re trying to focus on the guys who are here.’’ Nice try. Hoyer still would have to field questions about one of those good free agents — former Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger — again. ‘‘I’ve said dozens of times at this point [that] I have nothing but admiration for him,’’ Hoyer said.

The proverbial elephant in the room was mentioned by some players, too:

‘‘He was just such a great friend, great teammate, great clubhouse presence for us,’’ left-hander Justin Steele said. ‘‘And, obviously, what he did on the field was really special. But I would say pretty much everyone that played with him last year, it’s a widely known consensus that we would like to play with him again.’’

Paul Sullivan asked, in the Tribune:

So would one of the Cubs’ leaders ask Hoyer to just sign Bellinger? “I’m sure there’s somebody,” Steele said with a grin. “But speaking for myself, I don’t think I’m the guy.”

I bet Dansby Swanson would. But he wasn’t asked.

Remember when Hoyer said at CubsCon that the free-agent push was in the “fourth or fifth inning”? How about now?

Hoyer said it is now approaching the end of the game. “I think the closer’s definitely warming,” Hoyer said. “There’s a lot of good free agents out there. Certainly, it’s been a really late, evolving offseason. Every day we’re in contact with different free agents. And we may well add one or more players to the roster. “But at this point, as we sit down and think about it, I mean, it is Feb. 14. It is Day 1 of Spring Training and we’re trying to focus on the guys that are here.”

Personally? I think this is more about giving reporters a glib quote than it is about the Cubs not signing Bellinger. Do you really think Hoyer, in a public setting with reporters, is going to give Scott Boras ANY information about where the team stands re: Bellinger — or, for that matter, Matt Chapman or Jordan Montgomery or any other Boras client? Or any other free agent? You likely know how Boras throws around quotes like that when discussing his clients. Hoyer’s probably just trying to give him a taste of his own medicine.

I continue to believe that Bellinger is the right fit for the Cubs, and he knows it and the team knows it, and that (hopefully soon) they’ll come to an agreement.

Clock’s ticking. The first full squad workout is Monday.

As always, this is an open thread for baseball discussion today.