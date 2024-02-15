Here are more details on MLB’s Spring Breakout games

This spring, in addition to all the Spring Training games between MLB teams, each club will put together a team of its top prospects to face another team in what MLB is calling “Spring Breakout” games.

Here’s a video narrated by Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman on what you can expect [VIDEO].

For the Cubs, their team of prospects will face a team of White Sox prospects at Sloan Park at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time (4:05 p.m. CT) Friday, March 15. Tickets are $15 (general admission) and you can buy those tickets here.

If you’re not in Arizona, the game will be televised by Marquee Sports Network, and if you don’t have access to Marquee, it’ll also be carried, free of charge, on MLB.com, MLB.TV and the MLB app — no blackouts.

Here’s the full schedule of MLB’s Spring Breakout games. Some of them will be played as standalone games (Cubs vs. White Sox is one), others will be played as part of a traditional doubleheader following a regular Spring Training game between MLB clubs.

As you can see, MLB Network is carrying some of these games and that’s a great way to promote the game’s future stars — and again, no blackouts for any of these games. MLB has come up with a great idea here. Spring Breakout team rosters will be revealed on MLB Network Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m. CT. All players on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list are eligible to play. For the Cubs, those players are: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cade Horton, Owen Caissie, Michael Busch, Matt Shaw, Kevin Alcántara and James Triantos.

Lastly, these will all be seven-inning games.