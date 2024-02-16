Baseball history unpacked, February 16

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1900 - Washington sells eight players, including home run king Buck Freeman and P Bill Dinneen going to Boston, then disbands. Baltimore players are to be transferred to the Brooklyn Superbas and syndicate baseball will be ended. (2)
- 1934 - Pitcher Eppa Rixey of the Cincinnati Reds announces his retirement after 21 seasons and a career 266-251 mark. Tomorrow, Urban “Red” Faber will also retire, leaving a 20-year career mark of 254-212, all with the Chicago White Sox. Both hurlers will gain eventual election to the Hall of Fame. (2)
- 1952 - Hall of Famer Honus Wagner, 77, retires after more than 40 years as a major league player and coach. He receives a pension from the Pittsburgh Pirates, with whom he spent most of those years. (1,2)
- 1967 - Red Ruffing is selected for the Hall of Fame through a special runoff election since nobody received the required 75 percent vote in January. Ruffing won 273 games and pitched in seven World Series for the Yankees. (1,2)
- 1996 - General Mills announces a special edition Wheaties cereal box honoring Negro League superstars Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson and Cool Papa Bell. (2)
- 2012 - Hall of Fame catcher Gary Carter dies of brain cancer in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. After becoming a perennial All-Star with the Montreal Expos, Carter led the New York Mets to a World Series title in 1986.
Cubs Birthdays: Carl Lundgren, Ray Harrell, Don Eaddy, Don Landrum, Bobby Darwin, Barry Foote, Mike Hubbard, Eduardo Sánchez*.
Today in History:
- 374 - Ninth recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet
- 600 - Pope Gregory the Great decrees saying “God bless You” is the correct response to a sneeze.
- 1840 - American Charles Wilkes discovers Shackleton Ice Shelf, Antarctica.
- 1896 - First US newspaper comic strip, Richard Felton Outcault’s “The Yellow Kid,” is published in William Randolph Hearst’s New York Journal.
- 1923 - Howard Carter opens the inner burial chamber of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s tomb and finds the sarcophagus.
- 1978 - First Computer Bulletin Board System (Ward & Randy’s CBBS, Chicago).
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
*pictured.
Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.
Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.
And everything is subject to editorial oui.
Thanks for reading.
Loading comments...