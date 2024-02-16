 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Rob Manfred has an expiration date

Rejoice, baseball fans, we now have an idea of when the Manfred era will end.

By Ashley MacLennan
Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

If we’re being honest, the role of MLB Commissioner is not an enviable one. The job, by its very nature, is inclined to create ire among fans, as the person in charge is trying to appease fans, players, but mostly owners, and the goals of those three groups rarely align.

In 2015, Rob Manfred took over the role of Commissioner from Bud Selig, and ever since he has been a divisive figurehead who has probably taken his fair share of abuse from the average baseball viewer (and no doubt from many baseball owners as well).

This week in a Grapefruit League press conference, Manfred announced he will retire at the conclusion of the 2028 baseball season. Manfred, baseball’s 10th commissioner since 1920 will bow out after a complicated career that included handling a pandemic and a labor dispute, but he has also helped bolster the World Baseball Classic and successfully helped with the pace of play issues hampering games. So it’s hard to know what his legacy will be.

