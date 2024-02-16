Outside The Confines: Rob Manfred has an expiration date

If we’re being honest, the role of MLB Commissioner is not an enviable one. The job, by its very nature, is inclined to create ire among fans, as the person in charge is trying to appease fans, players, but mostly owners, and the goals of those three groups rarely align.
In 2015, Rob Manfred took over the role of Commissioner from Bud Selig, and ever since he has been a divisive figurehead who has probably taken his fair share of abuse from the average baseball viewer (and no doubt from many baseball owners as well).
This week in a Grapefruit League press conference, Manfred announced he will retire at the conclusion of the 2028 baseball season. Manfred, baseball’s 10th commissioner since 1920 will bow out after a complicated career that included handling a pandemic and a labor dispute, but he has also helped bolster the World Baseball Classic and successfully helped with the pace of play issues hampering games. So it’s hard to know what his legacy will be.
Now on to the rest of today’s links!
- Kyle Kishimoto wraps up some late offseason reliever signings.
- Thomas Harrigan and Manny Randhawa explain what to expect from the upcoming new Spring Breakout showcase.
- Gerrit Cole refuses to make excuses about the “disaster” 2023 season, shares Patrick Andres.
- David Schoenfield looks at one player per team to keep an eye on in Spring Training.
- Jason Jones spotlights Al Downing, who is a trivia note in Hank Aaron’s history, but has his own incredible story to share. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Blake Snell may have a coaching career ahead of him.
Having 2x Cy Young winner Blake Snell as your coach is just awesome. pic.twitter.com/DbNNOAJbXz— MLB (@MLB) February 16, 2024
- FanGraphs offers up their 2024 Top 100 Prospects.
- Mark Feindsand looks at what teams made the best sneaky offseason moves.
- Ben Burrows shares what goes into the process of making a series of Topps cards.
- Former teammates report that Lenny Dykstra is currently recovering from a stroke. (Field Level Media)
- Players aren’t being shy expressing their displeasure over the new uniforms this season, shares Stephen J. Nesbitt. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Dan Gartland is also reporting on the uniform scandal, in which players are suggesting the new uniforms feel and look like knock-offs.
- Love these old photos.
#TBT The 1935 Pittsburgh Crawfords, featuring Hall of Famers Josh Gibson, Judy Johnson, Cool Papa Bell, and player-manager Oscar Charleston. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/ILbOHzK09U— MLB (@MLB) February 15, 2024
- If you think new stats are getting silly, then please allow Ben Clemens to introduce you to Whomps per Whiff.
- Zack Meisel explains what helped prepare Stephen Vogt for his new role as the Guardians manager. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Jack Leiter didn’t let MLB get in the way of finishing his degree, and now he wants to take baseball by storm. Story by Kennedi Landry.
- Madison Williams reports that the Cleveland Guardians will be pushing back their home opener starting time due to a total solar eclipse.
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto watches on as new teammate Shohei Ohtani does Shohei Ohtani things. Story by Juan Toribio.
- Jayson Stark explains MLB’s new obstruction rule and why they’re adhering to it so strictly. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Now that Corey Kluber has officially retired, Jay Jaffe looks at the pitcher’s career in terms of the Hall of Fame.
- Julio is making plans.
julio hanging out with ichiro in japan? can we come along?? pic.twitter.com/jblUSkPOJL— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 15, 2024
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...