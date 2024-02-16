More on the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad MLB/Nike/Fanatics uniforms

The Shōta Imanaga jersey on the left above is the one he wore at his introductory news conference at the Cubs Convention last month. It was made using last year’s jersey format, one that had been in place for MLB jerseys for quite a number of years.

The Imanaga jersey on the right above is the new version, made by Nike/Fanatics, which you can buy for the low, low cost of $174.95. Here’s one from SportsWorld Chicago, across the street from Wrigley Field at the southeast corner of Addison and Sheffield.

As noted in my article on this topic earlier this week, that’s the “Nike Vapor Premier Limited Jersey,” which is not even the highest tier of pricing for jerseys set to sell at retail. The “Nike Vapor Premier Elite Jersey,” which is billed to be the same as the ones players will wear on the field, will cost more, I can guarantee you that. Nike says only the “limited” jersey is currently available for retail sale.

You can see the problems with the new one in the photo at the top of this post. First, the Cubs blue color is wrong. Second, the lettering is comically small. It looks like the lettering you’d find on a knockoff jersey made in Asia and sold for a quarter of the price quoted above.

There’s more. Take a look at where the MLB logo is placed on each jersey above (these are the original images from which the one at the top of this post was made):

The one on the new Nike/Fanatics jersey looks like a mistake, again, something you might find on a cheap knockoff jersey. Further, the font for the name appears to have been changed. Looking at jerseys from some other teams, the name font appears to have been standardized for many, instead of the unique font used by teams to match their own style.

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson had a lot to say about these jerseys, quoted in this article by Stephen J. Nesbitt in The Athletic:

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, who has a Nike endorsement deal, said he reached out to Nike contacts Tuesday to discuss the new jerseys. He’s all for the new materials, he said, but some of the design decisions — like the specific shade of blue on the Cubs jerseys — are worth reconsidering. “Cubbie blue is its own blue, right?” Swanson said. “This blue on the uniform is a little bit different than Cubbie blue. So how can we just recapture that?” Swanson’s broader point was that in the design process, Nike may have removed some elements that make each team’s jersey their own. In Cardinals camp, for example, they lamented losing the chain-stitching of player names on the jersey. “You wouldn’t change the font of, let’s say, the (Atlanta) Falcons,” Swanson said, referring to his favorite National Football League team. “They have a little bit of a futuristic block lettering. That’s unique to their jersey. You wouldn’t then go put that on the New York Giants jersey.” He added, “With some of those things, it’s like this makes a Cubs uniform a Cubs uniform. It doesn’t need to change. I think that they will probably have to end up figuring out a way to kind of go back to what it used to be.”

Swanson’s right. He noticed the same thing about the blue that I noted above and that you can clearly see in the side-by-side comparison. Check out the rest of the article in The Athletic, Swanson was far from the only player voicing serious issues with these jerseys. And it’s not just the jerseys — players are saying their pants don’t fit properly:

A Dodger said he was swimming in his pants. A Tiger loudly complained, “These pants they made are terrible.” Among the design tweaks Nike made to this year’s jersey, according to Uni-Watch’s Paul Lukas, are stretchier fabric, changing home jerseys from white to a subtle off-white, narrowing the placket (the vertical strip on the front of the shirt upon which the buttons sit), altering the belt loops, moving the MLB logo down on the back of the jersey and reducing the size of the last-name lettering. The latter change has fans fuming and players scratching their heads.

I’ve noted some of those changes above. They just look bad. Here’s more from Swanson:

Now situated at Cubs spring training in Mesa, Ariz., Swanson has been sort of stuck in the middle, privy to both complaints from players about the jerseys and chats with Nike employees about them. “It’s one of those things where there’s good and bad,” Swanson said. “It’s hard to sit here and just blast them about it or praise them for it. There’s stuff on both sides, and I think the beauty is they’re willing to have those conversations. Obviously, if it’s a change of anything, initial reactions are always going to be (strong). But I do think there are some things that could be altered to make it better.”

Lastly, the article notes:

The complaints prompted players to take their displeasure to their union, and the MLBPA is now involved in relaying the players’ concerns.

Earlier, I thought that MLB might be stuck with these abominations for 2024, but with the MLBPA involved, perhaps something could be done earlier than that. It doesn’t appear that anyone connected with MLB, Nike or Fanatics (who manufactures the uniforms) actually asked players what they would like to see in uniforms, checked past designs, or did any sort of survey regarding what fans might want to buy. Speaking of which, you can still apparently get an Imanaga jersey in the old font/style from SportsWorld Chicago — and it’s on sale, too, cheaper than the new Nike/Fanatics version.

But MLB, Nike and Fanatics need to fix this, and soon.