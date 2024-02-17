Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Tim Raines edition

I found this photo on Facebook. Before I get to sleuthing, here’s the full photo of Montreal Expos outfielder Tim Raines taken at Wrigley Field:

Raines played for the Expos from 1979-90, but we can narrow this down further very quickly. He was a September callup in 1979 and played in only 15 games for the Expos in 1980. One of those was at Wrigley Field, but we can eliminate that 1980 series because it was on weekdays, and there were night games in other MLB cities on all of those days.

Next is 1981, and one thing we see that immediately says “1981” about this photo is the soccer clock below the scoreboard. The NASL’s Chicago Sting played at Wrigley Field from 1978-84, but when Tribune Co. bought the team, they installed an electronic message board below the scoreboard in 1982.

So that leaves 1981. Raines played 88 games for the Expos in 1981, and in fact led the NL in stolen bases that year with 71.

The matchups on the board are fairly easy to read (you can see them more clearly in this version of the photo, which you can enlarge on a photo viewer). They are:

NL: SAN FRANCISCO/HOUSTON, LOS ANGELES/CINCINNATI, SAN DIEGO/ATLANTA, MONTREAL/CUBS, PHILADELPHIA/PITTSBURGH, ST. LOUIS/NEW YORK AL: TEXAS/CALIFORNIA, KANSAS CITY/OAKLAND, BOSTON/NEW YORK, SOX/MINNESOTA, CLEVELAND/DETROIT, BALTIMORE/MILWAUKEE

There is only one date that matches all those matchups AND has no night games: Sunday, September 13, 1981.

The Cubs lost 10-6 to the Expos that afternoon. It was 5-2 Montreal after five, but the Expos scored five off usually-reliable relievers Lee Smith and Dick Tidrow. The Cubs pulled to within four runs in the ninth and had the tying run on deck when Jody Davis flied out to end the game. Even after this loss, the Cubs were 16-17 and only 3½ games out of first place in the convoluted “second half” standings of that strike year, which I have written about previously on this site.

Incidentally, though the Wrigley board had begun the practice of leaving one AL game off after that league expanded to 14 teams in 1977, those six matchups were, in fact, all the AL games that Sunday. Why? Because the Mariners and Blue Jays had an off day in Toronto because at the time, the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts had first call on Exhibition Stadium, and they had a home game that day.

It was a different time.

Here is Mike Bojanowski’s scorecard from that game. For a larger version click here.