Cub Tracks loves the Cubs’ farm system

Typically acerbic #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought.

By Duane Pesice
WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

Just about everyone’s in camp. Christopher Morel haven’t been seen yet but I suspect visa issues. I’m ready for games. I need me some baseball. Was cool Wednesday to see Connor Bedard return but that doesn’t fill the hole.

Just sign ‘Dexter’ Bellinger, Jed. Then just win, baby.

Food for Thought:

