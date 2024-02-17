Cub Tracks loves the Cubs’ farm system

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

Just about everyone’s in camp. Christopher Morel haven’t been seen yet but I suspect visa issues. I’m ready for games. I need me some baseball. Was cool Wednesday to see Connor Bedard return but that doesn’t fill the hole.

Just sign ‘Dexter’ Bellinger, Jed. Then just win, baby.

Manager Craig Counsell watches José Cuas, Daniel Palencia, Hector Neris and Ben Brown throw a bullpen on the 12-pack at #Cubs camp pic.twitter.com/5n6O57vggX — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) February 16, 2024

