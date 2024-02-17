Cub Tracks loves the Cubs’ farm system

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.
Just about everyone’s in camp. Christopher Morel haven’t been seen yet but I suspect visa issues. I’m ready for games. I need me some baseball. Was cool Wednesday to see Connor Bedard return but that doesn’t fill the hole.
Just sign ‘Dexter’ Bellinger, Jed. Then just win, baby.
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Manager Craig Counsell watches José Cuas, Daniel Palencia, Hector Neris and Ben Brown throw a bullpen on the 12-pack at #Cubs camp pic.twitter.com/5n6O57vggX— Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) February 16, 2024
- Bob Nightengale (USA Today*{$}): Craig Counsell mourns his mother as first spring training with Chicago Cubs begins. “Jan Counsell, Craig’s mother, passed away last Thursday in Milwaukee at the age of 81.”
- Jay Cohen (AP*): Craig Counsell thinks trying to beat the Cubs will help him adjust to his new job as their manager. “There’s some familiarity from competing for sure. And that feels good. It really does,” Counsell said.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks enjoying change of pace compared to injury-delayed start last season. “The veteran right-hander is back in Cubs camp after the team picked up his 2024 option in November.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Shota already ‘as advertised’ in Cubs camp, “Just seeing his stuff, I think it’s come as advertised,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. Evan Altman has some of this. Meghan Montemurro likewise.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Spring Training Notebook: Hector Neris’ value in and out of Cubs bullpen. “Hector’s advantage is that he’s really done it all and he’s done it in big moments, the biggest moments,” Counsell said.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Will Craig Counsell’s reputation as a bullpen whisperer translate to the Chicago Cubs? “It’s early but the transition has looked seamless, and Counsell’s easygoing manner fits in well with the personality of this team.”
- Justin Kaufmann (Axios*): 5 players to watch at Chicago Cubs spring training. “The Chicago Cubs are hoping that a new manager can get them over the hump and into the playoffs.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs have settled into consistency behind the plate with Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya. “Just a few years ago, the Cubs had a revolving door of backup catchers paired with Willson Contreras.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong isn’t sweating the Bellinger decision: ‘I love Cody’. “That’s my friend. Bottom line, he was only ever really good to me, as a friend, but also as a teammate and a guy in the clubhouse.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs prospects get to work with Spring Breakout upcoming. “It’s pretty cool,” Owen Caissie said. “It’s pretty cool to see what the org has done and how it can really happen to anyone.” Sam Dykstra explains.
- Keith Law (The Athletic {$}): Chicago Cubs 2024 top-20 prospects: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Matt Shaw lead the way. “They’re also doing a lot more work on the player development side to help players with swings or pitch arsenals, and it’s showing already in the system.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): FanGraphs ZiPS Projection System also loves the Cubs’ farm system. “These rankings, unlike the scouting-and-analysis-driven lists we’ve seen to this point, are entirely statistically-driven.”
- Dave Byrnes (Courthouse News Service*): Justice Department, IRS commissioner take former Chicago Cubs owners to Seventh Circuit over tax abuse claims. “The case concerns a tax court ruling that shielded the Cubs’ former owners from paying taxes.”
Food for Thought:
The Strange Klerksdorp Spheres Found In 3 Billion-Year-Old Rockhttps://t.co/0ggJmRZkNg— IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 16, 2024
Today in 1974, scientists thought our ancient ancestors may have walked upright as early as 3 million years ago. But some recent fossil finds suggest our ancient relatives may have been ambling around on two legs for about twice as long.https://t.co/19kgCWHLMO— Science News (@ScienceNews) February 16, 2024
Amber Road: The Other Great Trade Route Of The Ancient Worldhttps://t.co/sNDS2MTVjj— IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 16, 2024
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-
Loading comments...